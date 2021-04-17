Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2021” launched the “Hunting Weapons Sector Guide and Instructions” directed to exhibitors in this sector, which includes the guidelines of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, where the sale of hunting weapons is subject to many terms, conditions and procedures that are clearly presented to the exhibitors concerned. To ensure full adherence to it.

Hunting weapons licensed to participate in the exhibition include all kinds of hunting rifles, all kinds of pistols, traditional swords and daggers, hunting knives, wooden and plastic shooting units, and air weapons within specific standards. The exhibitors must ensure that the buyer obtains prior approval issued by the competent licensing authority in his country, and from Abu Dhabi Police, before proceeding to sell weapons to any visitor to the exhibition.

Brigadier General Salem Hammoud Al Balushi, Chairman of the Security Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Abu Dhabi 2021), explained that the display of hunting weapons in the exhibition is subject to a strict method according to precise terms and conditions, including the prohibition of displaying live ammunition or explosives on exhibition stands, with the exception of counterfeit and false models. Or sectional models that show the internal parts of the weapon in order to explain innovative details of the manufacturing process.

In order to achieve maximum safety for the broad audience of the exhibition, the Department of Weapons and Explosives at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters requires exhibitors that there are no free movement weapons on the exhibition stands, and all weapons must be permanently restricted throughout the period of the exhibition.

And based on the rules for organizing exhibitions of weapons, ammunition and military equipment inside and outside the UAE, which include all kinds of hunting rifles, all kinds of pistols, and air weapons within specific criteria, the Supreme Committee organizing the (Abu Dhabi 2021) session emphasized the need for the companies participating in the hunting weapons sector in the exhibition. By requesting a participation permit that includes a copy of the company’s activity license from the authorities concerned with granting licenses, whether in the UAE or in other countries, with the importance of determining the type of participation if it is for display only or for the purpose of sale, and adhering to the list of materials that have been approved only and providing the necessary documents, and compliance With all the controls and instructions imposed by the competent authority, and with the approved safety and security procedures.

a big role

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the exhibition, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, praised the great role played by the Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, through its offices that exist annually during the period of the exhibition to facilitate procedures for licensing the purchase of hunting weapons, in accordance with current legislation And the definition of the requirements for the purchase of weapons and all the documents that must be present.

He stressed that the exhibition annually attracts hundreds of international companies and thousands of entrepreneurs, buyers, decision-makers and interested people from more than 120 nationalities, which constitutes a great opportunity for discovery and innovation, and building a wide business network in the world from Abu Dhabi.