Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the (18) session of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will be held from September 27 to October 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, organized by From the Emirates Falconers Club.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Abu Dhabi 2021) is keen to ensure that art is present in this global forum that brings together creators from different continents, as the “arts and crafts” sector in the exhibition is a very important artistic platform to display the products of a group of Emirati, Arab and foreign artists. And a real opportunity for them to communicate with art lovers related to cultural heritage and human civilization.

The Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the exhibition, His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi exhibition is not only an international meeting place for producers of hunting tools and weapons, those interested in land and sea trips, and those who are fond of falconry and equestrian And Arabic calligraphy and masterpieces of handicrafts, and its halls, corners and lobbies are adorned with paintings, models, photographs and plastic works of art in harmony with the essence of the event and its content, embodying history and heritage and simulating the ancient environment, mostly derived from the customs and traditions of the region in general and the UAE in particular.

The exhibition hosts fine artists, photographers, painters, calligraphers and art designers, in addition to local and international art galleries that present highly crafted paintings with various techniques that express various art schools, realism, abstract and modern, and their themes revolve around the desert and marine environments, fishing, its affairs and its prisons. The participating artists are also keen to develop artworks and plastic paintings specifically for the theme of the exhibition in its new session, “Sustainability and Heritage …. in a renewed spirit.”

The keenness of many Emirati plastic artists to participate in the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi in each of its sessions, as a personal initiative, striving to have art present in this forum that brings together creative people from different continents, where innovations in painting are presented using materials and methods. New. Their works present vocabulary from the Emirati heritage that is steeped in its antiquity and originates from the originality of the land and the desert. The Supreme Organizing Committee not only activated and enriched the arts and crafts section, but also organized several artistic competitions in the fields of drawing and photography related to the theme of the exhibition, as part of its keenness to preserve the local heritage, introduce the sports of parents and ancestors, and contribute to the history of wildlife and the desert environment and shed light. On the high position that falcons and horses occupy in the Emirates, as well as highlighting the important role that the art of drawing and photography plays.