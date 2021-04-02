The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority stated that the programs to exempt citizens benefiting from its own housing loans allow exemption from paying the value of the loan or the remainder of it in the case of “the borrower’s temporary inability to earn” according to a medical certificate notarized by the authority specified by the authority, pointing out that in the event of If the loan is joint, the exemption is limited to the incapable borrower unless the partners are minors or are unable to pay, after studying their financial solvency, and the exemption is issued by a decision by the council or whoever it delegates.

The authority confirmed that applications for exemption from paying housing loans are submitted “electronically” only, stressing that the applicant for exemption must pay all arrears on the housing loan, as a condition for submitting the application.

The authority called on its customers who wish to obtain exemptions from housing loans, and those who meet the requirements, to apply for exemption “electronically” through its digital channels, whether the website or the smart phone application, by entering the applicant’s ID number or the loan number that It was approved, confirming that it handles this service “remotely” without requiring the applicants to personally attend.

In an informative campaign that it recently launched on its official accounts on social media platforms, the authority indicated that the package of housing services it provides to eligible citizens includes 10 services, including six related to housing loans, including: a housing construction loan, an existing housing maintenance loan, an expansion and housing loan. Existing, maintenance or expansion loan and addition of an existing house, a home demolition and reconstruction loan, a ready-made housing purchase loan, in addition to four programs concerned with residential land, which are the purchase of residential land, supplementary services programs, replacement of housing with another housing, replacement of residential land with other residential land, housing grants Residential land grant.

The Authority affirmed that the applicant who applies for exemption from housing loans in the event that it falls within the categories to which the conditions of exemption service, provided by the authority, apply, must pay all previous dues on the housing loan by reviewing First Abu Dhabi Bank, Citizen Housing Loans Section (if any). As a condition for considering the exemption request according to the conditions and controls specified by the authority.

The approved exemptions program includes seven types of exemptions that citizens can benefit from, each according to his condition, including:

The first is the “general exemption” for which a decision is issued by His Highness the President of the State in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The second is the “early payment exemption”, which comes within the framework of encouraging citizens who are obligated to pay before the specified dates.

And the third is a “death exemption from a single loan” which allows the citizen’s heirs to be exempt from paying the value of the loan of whatever type or what is left of it in the event of the death of the beneficiary, after the start of construction works or after the completion of construction or purchase works, as the exemption is issued by a decision by the Council or from He authorizes him, and in the event of financing the completion of the construction or purchase process from the loan amount, and until the completion of the works, the project is transferred in the name of the heirs, and the heirs of the deceased must delegate one of them (who has reached 22 years old) or any other person to represent them until the completion of the construction works, according to a notarized authorization delivered to the Authority or The authority assigned to it by the authority to do so, and to benefit from the exemption for the death of the owner of the housing loan, it is required to initiate construction works or complete the project by issuing a building completion certificate or completing the procedures for the purchase of a ready-made home.

And the fourth is “death exemption from the joint loan”, whereby the total exemption from the loan repayment is made for the beneficiary if the heirs are less than 22 years old, provided that the inheritance of the minor children takes place in coordination with the concerned authority. But if the heirs are 22 years old or more, and they are able to repay, then the share of the deceased is exempt from the loan, and if the heir is not able to pay, he gets a total exemption.

And the fifth is “bankruptcy or insolvency exemption” that allows the citizen to be exempt from paying the loan balance or what is left of it in the event of bankruptcy or civil insolvency.

The commission confirmed that it is required for the court to declare the home loan holder’s insolvency by a final and final court ruling, in order for the exemption to be issued by the council, and the commission may consider the social and humanitarian cases according to the social report issued by it, or for any body that assigns it to it, and the exemption is issued a decision by the council.

And the sixth “retirement exemption” that allows the citizen to be exempt from paying the value of the loan or what is left of it upon referral to retirement from work, in accordance with the relevant legislation, and after studying the citizen’s financial solvency. In the case of a joint loan, the provisions stated in the case of exemption for death in joint loans shall be applied. A decision for exemption shall be issued by the Board or whoever it delegates, provided that he is referred to retirement in accordance with the relevant legislation, and that he is of limited income.

And the seventh “exemption for earning disability” which allows the citizen to exempt from paying the value of the loan, or what is left of it, in the event of inability to earn according to a documented medical certificate proving the state of disability, issued by the authority specified by the authority.

In the case of a joint loan, the exemption is limited to the borrower who is unable to earn except in the case of partners who are short, or are unable to pay, after studying their financial solvency. The exemption shall be issued by a decision of the council or whoever it delegates.

3 types of “impotence”

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has identified three types of disability approved for exemption requests: The first is “permanent total disability”, which is every deficit that completely and permanently prevents the borrower from practicing any work he acquires from, and is proven by a decision of the specialized medical committee, and is considered a permanent total disability as a matter of course. The example, but not limited to: loss of vision completely, or loss of arms or legs, and complete insanity, and permanent complete or half paralysis.

The second type is represented by “permanent partial disability”, which is when the borrower suffers a permanent deficit in some parts of his body that results in a permanent deficit in his ability to work, and thus the decrease in the wage that he was receiving before the occurrence of the deficit.

The third type is “temporary inability to earn”, which is when the borrower suffers an injury that temporarily makes him lose his ability to work, so that he is unable to earn the income he was receiving from work before the disability occurred.

The authority stressed that applying for exemption in all cases of disability requires the submission of a medical report on the case, issued by the competent authorities accredited in the state.

