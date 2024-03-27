His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Sharafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, appreciated the directives of our wise leadership in approving the Yas Canal residential project, which reflects its continued keenness to achieve all the requirements of a decent living for citizens, and to place their housing needs and level of well-being at the forefront of national priorities, stressing that this project is in line with the vision of The Authority aims to enable a sustainable housing system that enhances the quality of life of citizens as they are a cornerstone of the emirate’s journey towards comprehensive development.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the launch of the Yas Canal residential project in the Al Raha Beach area, to build 1,146 residential villas for citizens with a total value of up to 3.5 billion dirhams.

In his statements on this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Al-Sharafa stressed the Authority’s keenness to develop effective strategic partnerships with the private sector, within the framework of its mission aimed at providing innovative housing options within integrated communities that contribute to improving the citizens’ housing sector in the emirate.

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICT, said: The approval of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to launch the Yas Canal residential project reflects the keenness of the wise leadership. To provide a decent life and ensure all means of comfort and luxury for citizens, pointing out that cooperation with the “ICT” company to develop this project comes to embody His Highness’s vision aimed at strengthening partnerships with the private sector to enable it to continue its pioneering role in advancing sustainable development efforts in the sector. Housing and all sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: We at the Authority place providing suitable housing for the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with the best technical specifications and standards as our top priority, and we work according to a strategic plan that aims to build modern and integrated residential communities that meet the aspirations of citizen families. Pointing out that this project highlights the comprehensive urban renaissance witnessed by the government housing sector and the emirate as a whole, and contributes to increasing the percentage of citizens owning homes and reducing their waiting period to obtain them.

In turn, Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Projects and Infrastructure, said: Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and ACT Real Estate Development Company, to launch the Yas Canal residential project is a qualitative step in the process of our pioneering achievements that aim to improve the quality of living for citizens in the emirate. By supervising development projects that reshape the future of our society in a way that achieves the aspirations of the wise leadership towards sustainable urban development and luxury living.

Engineer Ibrahim Al-Mughrabi, CEO of ACT Real Estate Development, said: We are proud of our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Center for Projects and Infrastructure to work on the Yas Canal residential project, which reflects our commitment to strengthening relations with government agencies regarding the implementation of residential projects that enhance the well-being of communities and improve the quality of life. with her standard of living.

The project, supervised by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Center and ICT Real Estate Development Company, is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2027.

The Yas Canal residential project is being built on an area of ​​1.8 square kilometers, and includes the construction of many public and service facilities, including 3 mosques, a school, a sports club, and commercial stores with an area of ​​10,000 square metres. It also allows citizens who obtain housing loans from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to purchase residential villas. Using a housing loan, they can choose from villas consisting of three to six bedrooms, within a variety of different architectural designs and with areas ranging from 350 to 525 square meters, built on residential plots ranging in size from 600 to 780 square meters.