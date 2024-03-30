“Abu Dhabi Housing” temporarily suspends some of its services on the “Tamm” platform

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced the start of a comprehensive modernization process for the customer services platform with the aim of providing a completely new platform that ensures the improvement of customer experience and includes all government housing services in one place, explaining that for this purpose, a group of the authority’s services will be suspended via the “Tamm” platform for a temporary period from today until… Next April 16.

The Authority noted, in a statement, that the services that will be stopped include exemption services, amendment services after the issuance of approval, including the cancellation service and all other sub-services, and additional tools available within the “Tamm” platform, including canceling the request and adding… Partners, wives’ approval of the replacement, inquiring about the status of residential service, completing the customer procedure, and others.

The authority explained that its customers will be provided with developments related to the completion of development work and the availability of services again through its accounts on social media platforms.