Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has launched a residential land exchange service between citizens, in response to their desire to achieve family closeness and social cohesion, which now allows them to exchange the residential land previously granted to them for another land with other citizens or from the residential lands available with the Authority..

Eligible citizens can benefit from this service within specific controls and conditions, including that the land to be replaced must be residential and undivided, and must be free of construction work except for the fence, if any, and that there must be no obstacles to construction except for the lack of infrastructure services, in addition to the absence of any legal and regulatory obstacles, or rights of others in it..

His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that the launch of the residential land exchange service comes within the framework of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to develop its portfolio of housing services and programmes. This service aims to meet the housing needs of citizens, which contributes to achieving family cohesion and strengthening the bonds of social cohesion among the Emirati family, in line with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to provide multiple housing options within integrated communities that contribute to achieving the social welfare of citizens..

Citizens eligible for this service can submit a request to replace residential land through the Abu Dhabi Housing application, then the two parties wishing to replace it can visit the Abu Dhabi Housing Center together to complete the request..

If approved, the procedures will be completed and the prescribed fees, if any, will be paid, in accordance with the legislation in force at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, as the fees prescribed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi apply to the service of exchanging land between citizens..

If it is proven that one or both parties to the substitution received a material benefit or any form of compensation, the substitution approval will be cancelled, without prejudice to criminal, civil or administrative liability..

It is worth noting that the replacement residential land grant must be used by the owner and his family only for the purpose of housing, and the grant holder is prohibited from renting it to others, investing in it, or disposing of it by transferring ownership, arranging any real right over it, or mortgaging it except for the purpose of construction loans. The status of the replacement land remains the same and it cannot be converted from a grant to a traded land..

The Authority is developing the land exchange service to become one of the digital services that enable citizens to complete the exchange process completely digitally, while providing the opportunity to view the lands offered for exchange..