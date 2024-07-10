The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority confirmed that the Committee for Reviewing Citizens’ Applications for Housing Grants has set a deadline for receiving applications from citizens who have sold or purchased housing grants they received or exchanged them with other citizens before October 2, 2018, ending on July 31, calling on eligible citizens to quickly submit applications at the Abu Dhabi Housing Center to begin processing them by the Committee..

The Authority stipulated that applications submitted to the Committee regarding cases of selling, buying and exchanging housing grants that took place before October 2, 2018, must be accompanied by the sale or exchange contract, in addition to official proof of the financial consequences that were paid or received during the disposal process..

The following conditions must be met to submit applications for residential grants for sale and purchase: The citizen must own a residential land or suitable alternative housing in the emirate, with an acknowledgment and pledge not to dispose of it and to register it in the real estate registry as a residential grant, without claiming another residential land grant, housing grant or housing purchase loan. In addition to written approval from the wife..

In the case of exchange with other citizens, the exchange requirements contained in the updated housing programme policies and housing benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi shall be applied, in addition to written approval from the wife..

The Authority confirmed that the Committee’s decisions will be final, and no applications will be received after the specified deadline..