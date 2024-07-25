Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has announced its adoption of digital twin technology to display its housing projects, through a system that displays 3D digital models of the housing available on the Authority’s map, allowing beneficiaries of its services to identify the housing that best suits their needs and book it within an integrated interactive virtual experience.

The system, which was developed in collaboration with NNTC, a leading company in digital twin technologies in the UAE, and is supported by a range of advanced modern technologies, such as Unreal Engine 5 and DLSS technology from NVIDIA, provides the ability to view more than 3,000 homes with all their internal and external details, and to tour the residential complexes virtually, and view their infrastructure, facilities and services available in them.

The system, which is integrated with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), also allows for the display of housing information, making the process of viewing and booking available housing in real time easier and more efficient.

The system is available at digital kiosks at the Unified Housing Services Centre (Abu Dhabi Housing), or via the Abu Dhabi Housing app, which includes all of the authority’s services.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “By adopting these modern technologies, we look forward to showcasing the housing projects provided by the Authority through an advanced system that displays all the details related to each housing unit within the framework of an integrated virtual experience that simulates reality. This is part of our continuous efforts to adopt the most advanced technologies with the aim of enhancing the experience of our customers and enabling them to make the right decision regarding choosing the appropriate housing for them, in line with our mission that revolves around providing innovative housing options and building integrated communities that meet the housing needs of citizens.”

“The system offers an innovative solution that will revolutionize the housing sector, setting new standards and providing an interactive experience that facilitates the process of choosing the right housing on the map,” said Dmitry Duchani, General Manager of NNTC. “We are proud to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority on this project, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have in terms of enabling citizens to choose the most suitable housing for them.”

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority continues its efforts to adopt advanced technologies with the aim of enhancing the experience of beneficiaries of its services in line with the emirate’s goals to achieve digital transformation. It recently launched the integrated version of the “Abu Dhabi Housing” application, which was developed to be an interactive digital platform parallel to the “Abu Dhabi Housing” Center, which includes all the services provided by the Authority and needed by citizens in the journey to obtain housing benefits in an easy manner.