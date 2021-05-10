Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presented Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Thanks and gratitude to Maqam His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The head of state «may God protect him», and to a place His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Home loans And the exemptions for the year 2021, which benefited 1656 citizens, with a total value of 2.21 billion dirhams. Al-Ahbabi said: This blessing doubles the joy of the citizens, as it coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

He said: The rational leadership’s adoption of this housing batch comes from its keenness to please citizens and its interest in their affairs, in a way that achieves their family and social comfort and stability, and in a way that guarantees them the building of a stable family for a brilliant future, based on the leadership’s vision and belief that the Emirati is the true wealth of the nation.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s keenness to work to implement the noble directives to provide adequate housing for citizens and to cooperate with strategic partners to provide all the elements and needs of the Emirati family, with the aim of building integrated residential communities, in a way that achieves the specifications and standards of the Emirati neighborhood in housing projects implemented by the Authority.

On his part, Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, thanked, appreciated and grateful to the rational leadership for its generous guidance and interest in providing suitable housing for the citizen, and stated that the disbursement of the first installment of housing loans and exemptions for the year 2021, from which 1,656 citizens benefited, comes from the leadership’s interest in achieving stability. Social for citizen families. Al-Muhairbi stressed that this batch will contribute to providing a decent life for citizens and their families in a way that achieves family and social stability and community cohesion, and stressed that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to achieve and implement the directives of the wise leadership, through a modern, sustainable housing system in line with the needs of the Emirati family, and in accordance with the highest standards. And specifications. Al-Muhairbi stated that the authority began implementing directives after their issuance and directly, and the beneficiaries were informed, as the authority is keen to provide its services with speed and quality that contribute to the comfort and happiness of citizens, and save them time and effort.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Community Development Department, appreciated the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which is concerned with the citizen first. And that is through their unlimited support by providing adequate housing that ensures the provision of a decent life for the family and society as a whole.

Al Khaili added: This housing package comes as a continuous extension to strengthen the housing system and support the social sector in Abu Dhabi, to achieve a quality of life that citizens can enjoy, and housing is a very important focus of the social sector agenda, and we look forward to providing adequate housing and contributing to harnessing all the challenges facing members of our society. And meet their aspirations and needs.

His Excellency congratulated all the beneficiaries of this housing package, which included entitlement exemptions for deceased and retired people with limited income, in addition to disbursing a new set of housing loans that will enhance family cohesion and community cohesion, through residential neighborhoods that have been designed according to the best standards that contribute to In creating a cohesive society.