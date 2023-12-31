The hotel sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing record occupancy levels coinciding with the capital's New Year's celebrations and welcoming the New Year 2024, through a group of huge events and celebrations in an international entertainment atmosphere that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Officials at hotels and tourism companies said that there is a great demand for hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi, especially those located near the main celebration areas and festivals, such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and the Umm Al Emarat Festival on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, due to the desire of guests to enjoy the festive atmosphere witnessed by these events with the advent of the New Year. .

The officials added that Abu Dhabi offers unique and attractive tourist experiences and a variety of exceptional events to celebrate the New Year, most notably the largest fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which will last for more than 60 continuous minutes, which has contributed significantly to increasing hotel occupancy of various nationalities during the current period. Especially since Abu Dhabi has become a major tourist destination for holidays in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently held in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, offers new events and activities and international folkloric and artistic performances to celebrate the New Year, including the largest and largest fireworks display and drone shows for more than 60 minutes, which will break 4 Guinness World Records in terms of quantity. Time and shape, in addition to the use of more than 5,000 drones in the skies of Al Wathba for the first time in the region, in addition to the huge laser show, which is used for the first time in the region.

The “Mother of the Nation Festival 2023”, one of the largest entertainment festivals and a unique family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment in the region, will take its visitors to enjoy a wide range of diverse activities, dazzling adventures and live entertainment shows during the celebration of the New Year, bringing joy and fun to visitors of all categories and nationalities amid an atmosphere full of excitement that satisfies their aspirations.

(tourist flows)

Mohsen Al Shimi, Director of Regional Government Sales Department at St. Regis Abu Dhabi Hotels, said that the hotel sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has succeeded since the beginning of the current winter season in achieving a noticeable increase in the occupancy rate thanks to the significant increase in tourist flows, pointing to the increasing levels of occupancy in the capital’s hotels during New Year's holidays with guests wanting to watch New Year's events and celebrations.

Al Shimi added that Abu Dhabi is witnessing a wide range of events, activities and parties to celebrate the New Year, in addition to the presence of huge festivals such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival and the Mother of the Nation Festival, which consolidates the capital’s position as a preferred destination for tourists from within the country and around the world to celebrate the New Year.

Al Shimi expected the tourism momentum to continue in Abu Dhabi, especially with the arrival of many major seasons, events and events during the new year 2024, as well as government interest in launching more initiatives to continue enhancing the distinguished performance of the tourism and hotel sector in the emirate.

(Tourist treasures)

For his part, Omar Al Ali, CEO of Projects and Development at Nirvana Tourism, said that the celebrations and festivals taking place in Abu Dhabi with the advent of the New Year showcase the diverse landmarks of the capital in a distinct way and introduce tourists and visitors from all over the world to the tourist treasures in the emirate.

Al Ali pointed out that there is a noticeable increase in hotel occupancy levels in the capital, Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the New Year holidays, noting that the current season is the best for the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi and the Emirates, with the increasing demand of tourists and hotel guests of different nationalities, especially from Europe, Russia, Italy, and Britain. .

Al-Ali said that the tourism and hotel sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE achieved strong results in the year 2023 compared to the previous year 2022, while the momentum of growth and recovery is expected to continue in the new year to prove to the world the strength and competitiveness of its tourism sector and its continuous development.

(global components)

Mohammed Al Sayyad, Director of Revenue for the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia at Rixos and All Inclusive Collection Hotels, said that Abu Dhabi hotels are witnessing record performance amid a high demand from visitors to celebrate the New Year and benefit from the value-added offers offered to families, children and groups.

Al Sayyad pointed out that Abu Dhabi is witnessing a number of events, activities and festivals in conjunction with the New Year celebrations, which contributes to increasing the number of visitors and guests in line with the goal of the Department of Culture and Tourism in the capital to attract more than 24 million visitors by the end of this year.

He stated that Abu Dhabi receives visitors from all over the world, thanks to its distinguished infrastructure and advanced international tourist, entertainment and cultural features and attractions, in addition to increasing awareness of the destination and the major sporting events, conferences, business and cultural forums and others that Abu Dhabi organizes throughout the year.