Oct 24, 2022 09:26

The Emirates Foundation has announced the launch of the activities of the “Global Volunteering Conference” under the slogan “Volunteering for the Common Benefit: Improving Life Conditions for Individuals and Communities”, which will be hosted in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from 25 to 26 October, at the ADNOC Business Center, in cooperation with the “Association”. International Volunteer Effort IAVE. The “Global Volunteering Conference” in its 26th session, which is hosted by Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East after it has outperformed 3 global cities, is considered one of the most important international events that deal with issues of volunteering and its continuous role in the development process of society and countries alike, with the attendance of hundreds of participants from Governmental, private and academic agencies, civil society institutions and pioneers of voluntary work from more than 100 countries around the world, with the aim of sharing their experiences and aspirations about the importance of volunteering and its role in the development of societies and countries. The UAE’s hosting of the conference comes as an affirmation of its position as a leading center in volunteering and a continuation of its efforts in this sector, which contributes to highlighting the values ​​and culture of the UAE as a pioneering global model in empowering members of society, and harnessing technological development to establish volunteer platforms that dedicate their role as volunteer pioneers and leaders. In humanitarian and social work, in line with the general strategy of the state and its leadership in activating the role of youth in building the Emirati society. On this occasion, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said: “We are pleased that the country and the capital, Abu Dhabi, host this pioneering global event, which attracts hundreds of participants from more than 100 countries to have the opportunity to learn about the country’s civilization and its brilliant achievements in volunteer work, in a way that consolidates the position of The state as a center for international volunteer initiatives. Al Shamsi added: “The conference aims to create a supportive and encouraging environment for communication, knowledge exchange and gaining more experiences among the attendees to work on improving and developing communities and the lives of volunteers alike, noting that the conference is an ideal opportunity to celebrate the noble human values ​​of volunteering.” Nicole Cirillo, Executive Director of the International Association for Voluntary Effort (IAVE), said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Foundation to organize this major international conference, which is in line with the association’s belief that collective volunteering is an expression of civic engagement that achieves societal benefit. It is in line with the international trend to support volunteers and their hard work around the world.” Cirillo added: “The conference represents a unique opportunity to emphasize the strategic role played by volunteers and volunteer leaders to advance development in society and face urgent challenges, in addition to encouraging volunteer work to achieve a better and more equal future for all, given that volunteering is one of the important strategic pillars. to achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. The conference provides an exceptional opportunity to attend plenary sessions that include inspiring speakers, as well as forums that discuss and discuss the most difficult challenges facing the field of volunteering, present effective practices and new ideas, in addition to providing an opportunity for participants to exchange experiences and get acquainted closely with the UAE and its qualitative achievements in the field of work. Volunteer. The International Volunteering Conference includes a full program of events that begins on October 24 with a dinner party, and includes discussion sessions and workshops on October 25 and 26, in addition to a cultural evening, to be concluded on October 27 with a group of visits to cultural sites in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The attendees will exchange their experiences in the field of volunteer work, and highlight the important role that volunteers played in mitigating the consequences of the Corona pandemic, as the conference constitutes a major forum for volunteer leaders from all over the world, and is held once every two years, as a conference on volunteering that contributes to facing humanitarian and social challenges, and is attended by about 800 participants from 100 countries. The International Association for Volunteer Effort (IAVE) is the only organization in the world that connects NGOs, companies and volunteer leaders, now with a large number of members numbering nearly 700 individuals and organizations in about 80 countries around the world, and aims to promote and support volunteering and the celebration of volunteers from the whole world. The Emirates Foundation continues its tireless efforts in supervising, working and guiding to provide innovative and attractive programs for volunteer work, in a way that encourages the local community to continuously volunteer to contribute to supporting the growth, prosperity and development of the country and enhance its position at the global level. This conference is the result of a fruitful collaboration between the Emirates Foundation and the International Association for Voluntary Effort (IAVE) and sponsored by Total Energy, Occidental Petroleum, UBS, Borealis, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mubadala Investment Company, Department of Community Development, Empedrolla, Dids Day and SAP. It is worth noting that the Global Volunteering Conference was previously hosted by Augsburg, Germany in 2018, Mexico City in 2016, Australia’s Gold Coast in 2014, London in 2012, and Singapore in 2011. Those interested in learning about the conference details and registering attendance, can Visit the conference website: www.wvc2022.ae.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi