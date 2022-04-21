Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealed the date of the second edition of the World Spartan Championship 2022, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi in the Al Wathba Desert, during the period from 2-4 December, with a total prize money of 125,000 dollars.

The 2021 edition, which was held for the first time outside the United States of America and in the Middle East, has achieved great success with the participation of more than 4,500 male and female competitors from more than 50 countries around the world. Last year, in the Liwa Desert, “Moreeb Hill” in the Al Dhafra region.

The 2022 edition will be held in the Al Wathba Desert to confirm Abu Dhabi – once again – on its position as a leading global destination in organizing and hosting the most important global sporting events, as the qualifiers will compete for the Men’s World Championship (singles) and the Women’s World Championship (singles) on December 3, while the World Team Championship will be held (Super) on December 4, and on December 2 it will be an appropriate opportunity to celebrate the 51st National Day, and to welcome all participants in preparation for the start of competitions the next day.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan also organize community races suitable for all age groups, including the Sprint 5 km + 20 hurdles, the Super 10 km + 25 hurdles, and the Best 21 km + 30 hurdles, and races are also available. Suitable for juniors (kids) with distances ranging from half a mile to two miles.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud to announce – once again – the date Abu Dhabi will host the World Spartan Championship for the second time, in conjunction with the country’s celebrations of the 51st National Day, especially after the great successes of the first edition, with the participation of more than 4,500 contestants. As a contestant, we promise everyone that the championship will continue its successes during the upcoming edition, through the sand dunes of the Al Wathba desert, which in itself constitutes an obstacle, barrier and an interesting challenge for participants from all over the world.”

Al Awani pointed out that endurance sport and overcoming the barriers offered by the Spartan community come within the framework of supporting a healthy lifestyle and lifestyle, which reflects the message of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council by hosting, organizing and supporting such events to enhance the quality of life index and make sport a way of life in the community.

For his part, Joe de Sina, founder and CEO of Spartan, said: “We are excited to be back in Abu Dhabi after an impressive first edition and an exceptional new experience for the Spartan community.”

The founder of Spartan expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, pointing out that the various obstacle courses and barriers will be decorated with desert nature in the new site through the beautiful sand dunes in the Al Wathba Desert, adding more challenge and determination for the participants to reach the finish line.

It is worth noting that the first edition saw Canadian Ryan Atkins crown the men’s title after completing the 21 km hurdles in two hours, 30 minutes and 38 seconds. In the women’s category, Lindsey Webster won the title in two hours 38 minutes and 52 seconds, while France won the title The Spartan World Team Championship on the second day of competition, where the members of the French team finished the race after overcoming barriers and obstacles in a time of 1 hour 9 minutes and 39 seconds.