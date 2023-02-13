Abu Dhabi is participating in the third phase of two clinical trials for a new drug to treat thalassemia patients.

Burjeel Medical City announced that, under the auspices and support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, clinical trials have been launched as part of the two international studies, ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, to test the efficacy and safety of a new medical drug called (Metapivat) for people with thalassemia, in cooperation with several centers in the United States, the European Union and Asia.

Clinical trials for adult thalassemia patients provide the opportunity to participate by communicating directly with Burjeel Medical City.

The drug (Metapivat) was recently approved in the United States and the European Union to treat another disease resulting from a deficiency of the enzyme pyruvate kinase, while the drug has proven in previous preliminary trials its ability to treat thalassemia.

The third phase of clinical trials, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, will evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in two types of thalassemia, which are relatively different in terms of medical needs.

The ENERGIZE study aims to assess whether a new drug can effectively and safely improve hemoglobin levels in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients.. While the ENERGIZE-T study aims to assess whether the same drug can reduce blood transfusion requirements in transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients the blood.

Her Excellency Dr. Asma Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said that the department continues its efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for health care and an incubator for innovation in life sciences at the regional and global levels, based on the advanced infrastructure enjoyed by the emirate and the distinguished record it has enjoyed in Successful clinical trials.

She added: “Abu Dhabi has been able to play a pivotal role in developing and confirming the effectiveness of promising treatments in cooperation with many prestigious institutions around the world. Today, we are witnessing the launch of new clinical trials as the emirate continues its path towards enhancing the health and safety of community members in the country and around the world.”

During the year 2022, the department was able to increase clinical trials by 27%, to reach 71 trials, compared to 56 trials in 2021. In addition, the UAE was among the first countries to participate in clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, as it witnessed the largest clinical trial of the Sinopharm vaccine, which More than 32,000 volunteers participated in it.

Dr. Khalid Musallam, Head of Research at Burjeel, confirmed that Abu Dhabi has become a reference for pioneering research and innovations. He pointed out that Burjeel Medical City is keen to improve the health and well-being of patients by giving priority and focusing on the latest developments in treatment and development and active participation in research with leading institutions in the world. .

He explained that these studies, if they achieve the desired results, will be a scientific revolution in the treatment of thalassemia, as it can meet the chronic needs of patients in the country and the region. Pointing out that the third phase of clinical trials came after the first and second phases achieved promising results.

The trials will start with the necessary examinations and then continue for a period of 24 weeks for the (ENERGIZE) trial and 48 weeks for the (ENERGIZE-T) trial, after which the trials will move to basic treatment periods to obtain initial results, followed by extension periods for a period of 5 years. It will be conducted in Burjeel Medical City using the latest technology.

Thalassemia is a disease resulting from genetic blood disorders that affect the body’s production of hemoglobin and red blood cells. It is the most common genetic disease worldwide, especially in the Middle East.