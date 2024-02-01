The National Search and Rescue Center, affiliated with the National Guard Command, announced the launch of the third session of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC 2024), during the period from February 12 to 14, which is the leading global event to showcase the latest innovations, including artificial intelligence technologies, and to enhance sustainable institutional frameworks to advance… The wheel of progress in the field of search and rescue.

The center confirmed during a press conference held today that this step is an embodiment of its commitment to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and coordination between various organizations working in the field of search and rescue.

The conference attracts a group of speakers, experts and exhibitors from around the world, providing a platform to discuss various topics and discuss solutions to the challenges of search and rescue operations.

Director of the National Search and Rescue Center, Colonel Pilot Rashid Ahmed Al Naqbi, said: “We are pleased to launch the third session of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition after the great success achieved by the previous session, which witnessed wide participation by the most prominent experts and specialists, and received great interaction from interested and concerned people from all over the world.” .

He added that the 2024 edition of this event will showcase a variety of innovative methods and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence technologies, in line with the UAE’s firm commitment to enhancing the safety and efficiency of search and rescue operations. We look confidently at the role of our joint efforts and endeavors in ensuring the well-being of local and global communities by adopting technology on a strategic scale.”

The International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition 2024 highlights the latest technologies and innovative means in the field of search and rescue, including applications of artificial intelligence, and developments in search and rescue operations, providing a space to explore the features of the future of the safety sector.

In turn, the head of the Search and Rescue Operations Department at the National Search and Rescue Center, Saif Ali Al Kaabi, said: “Since its launch, the National Search and Rescue Center has continued to play a pivotal role in saving lives, thanks to the dedication of its staff, the efficiency of its approach in carrying out operations, its reliance on advanced technologies, and its close cooperation with the authorities.” Concerned to face the challenges.

Hosting the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition comes in line with our commitment to developing search and rescue operations, and enhancing cooperation paths and concerted efforts to confront the challenges arising during search and rescue operations.”

The International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition is concerned with laying the foundations for sustainable institutional frameworks to enhance cooperation, develop response strategies during search and rescue operations, and ensure effective methodologies in performing life-saving tasks. This year's event discussions revolve around ways to improve performance indicators at the search and rescue level, with a focus on optimal utilization of resources and capabilities in order to improve life-saving mechanisms and create a tangible positive impact.