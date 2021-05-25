Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) announced today Khalifa Industrial City, A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, for the start of the development of an industrial facility for the production ofGreen ammonia»To meet the requirements of the regional and international markets.

The project belongs to the Helios Industry Company, a private projects company owned by the private sector, which intends to invest more than 3.67 billion dirhams during the coming years in establishing a factory for this purpose, to be implemented in two phases in cooperation with a number of local and international partners.

The expected production capacity of the industrial facility upon completion is about 200,000 tons of green ammonia using 40,000 tons of green hydrogen.

The Helios Company was keen to allocate a solar power plant to extract hydrogen and oxygen from water molecules and to operate its new industrial facility, which is located within the free zone in Khalifa Industrial City, and will be able to generate electrical energy of up to 100 megawatts in the first phase to reach 800 megawatts with the completion of all stages Creation.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Industrial Estates and Free Zone Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “As part of its support for innovation and sustainable projects, Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to host the first industrial facility of its kind in the region for the production of green ammonia belonging to the Helios Industry Company in Khalifa Industrial City. Abu Dhabi Ports’ strategy that supports environmentally friendly businesses, especially since this facility will operate without generating any harmful heat emissions.

He added: “The trend towards adopting green technology is gaining remarkable popularity by institutions and companies in the Arab Gulf region and the Middle East and North Africa region in general over the past few years, and the HELIOS project, which puts environmental safety in the first place, is in line with this trend. We are also committed to supporting the growth and success of our customers’ business and strive to provide all means of assistance to manufacturers, and initiatives that consolidate environmental sustainability in the industrial sector and accelerate the transition to adopting green energy technology in the United Arab Emirates. ”

In turn, M. said. K. Syed, CEO of Helios Industry: “Preserving the environment is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to playing a pioneering role in driving investment and development efforts to produce sustainable and clean energy for the future in the United Arab Emirates. We are also constantly striving to develop our processes and business mechanisms to support society, protect the environment, and support all health, social and economic aspects, for a cleaner planet and a better tomorrow for all of humanity. Our new project in Khalifa Industrial City in Abu Dhabi is a vivid example of the company’s vision to push the transition to clean energy by adopting innovation. ”

According to Helios Industries, the new plant is the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi and is dedicated to producing green ammonia from hydrogen using renewable energy. The plant is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 600,000 tons annually compared to the emissions produced when using conventional methods of producing ammonia, which is equivalent to the amount of pollution produced by about 140,000 vehicles.