Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abu Dhabi will host the Asian Chess Summit, from today until next Friday, with the participation of more than 65 countries from Asia and Oceania and a number of countries from different continents of the world.

The summit includes many accompanying events and events, dialogue sessions and discussions related to the elements of the game, inter-agreements, reviewing success stories in some countries, and workshops.

The summit includes a busy agenda within the meetings of the General Assembly “Congress” of the Asian Game Federation, most notably Russia’s request to join the continental federation and some amendments to the statutes to comply with the amendments of the International Chess Federation.

It reviews the Asian Chess Program for Development, in cooperation with the Planning and Development Committee of the International Federation, and includes a detailed explanation of the mechanism for benefiting from support programs, and how to apply for and obtain them according to the controls and criteria prepared for this purpose, in addition to a chess tournament in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club in the evening. .

Hisham Al-Taher, Secretary General of the Asian Chess Federation, confirmed that the committees working in preparation for the Asian Summit are making great efforts to put all arrangements to host the event in accordance with best practices, and to develop plans for receiving guests, in addition to other logistical arrangements.

He said: Dr. Abdullah Al-Wahshi was chosen as the head of the organizing committee for the event, Mona Al-Harmoudi, the head of the local committee, Dr. Omar Murad is responsible for media coverage, Sami Safarini is responsible for international communication, Casto Abondo is technically responsible, Zuhair Ahmed for logistical affairs, Muhammad Abbas for financial affairs, and Rafiq Khaled Transportation.

Al-Taher explained that coordination has been made with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the participation of the guests in the Business Sports Leaders Summit, which will be held on Yas Island over the first and second days of next March.

He said: We are keen annually to hold the Asian Chess Awards Ceremony for the distinguished, which will be on the first of next March, and on March 2, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, there will be a tour for delegations to prominent tourist and cultural attractions such as Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Taher expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, the Chess Federation, the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club, the Al Ain Chess and Mental Games Club, and all other parties and various clubs for their joint efforts to support the various programs of the AFC.

Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Wahshi, CEO of the Asian Federation and member of the International Advisory Board, confirmed that the convening of the Asian Chess Summit in Abu Dhabi consolidates the leadership of the UAE and its outstanding capabilities in organizing continental and international events, thus enhancing its global position by hosting various events in various sports, tourism and economic fields.

He said: This prominent event represents an important addition to the honorable successes achieved by the Asian Chess Federation, and we seek further development that represents future visions, and there is an important agenda that Congress will discuss, as part of efforts to maintain the sustainability of development.