Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The fourth annual meeting of the working group concerned with the impact of science and technology on financial control and accounting, which is chaired by the UAE Audit Bureau, was launched yesterday, and its discussion sessions will continue until tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting is hosted by the UAE Audit Bureau in cooperation with the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). The participating attendees discussed the future of financial auditing and accounting, and how SAI bodies around the world can benefit from technological progress to protect public funds in their countries, as well as detect and ways to address violations.

During his welcoming speech, the official spokesman for the State Audit Bureau confirmed that the meeting came to achieve one common goal, which is to preserve public money, stressing the necessity of keeping pace with technical innovations to ensure the provision of auditing methodologies that keep pace with the times and anticipate future challenges. The spokesman added: “The commitment of the working group concerned with the impact of science and technology on financial supervision has a greater mission than simply adapting to the current changes that occur, but rather anticipating them and preparing in advance to deal with them.”

Sumaya Al Hammadi, a representative member of the UAE in the working group concerned with the impact of science and technology on financial oversight and accounting, said: “In this meeting, we are discussing how SAIs around the world can benefit from technological progress to protect public funds in their countries, as well as detect and combat practices.” illegal activities to achieve one common goal, which is to preserve public money, noting that this dynamic sector is witnessing continuous development in terms of technology and modern techniques.