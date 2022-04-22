Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Asian Chess Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the meetings of the Council of the International Chess Federation, at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, on 27 and 28 April, under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Ports, the Emirates Council for the Development of Labor Relations, and Reed Al Dhaheri Law Firm.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the presence of Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Wahshi, CEO of the Asian Confederation, and Abdullah Al Muharrami, Advisor to the Vice President of Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

In his speech, Al Wahshi expressed his deepest thanks to the wise leadership, praising its continuous support by providing all possibilities to confirm the leadership and excellence of the capital, Abu Dhabi, in hosting major international and regional sports conferences and events.

Al Wahshi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, to the attendees and participants in the upcoming meetings, noting that the Council of the International Chess Federation is the largest administrative body for the sport of chess in the world. It meets every three months, and includes the President of the International Chess Federation and his deputies And the heads of the continental federations, knowing that the upcoming meeting is the last meeting of the current session and the first actual meeting after the Corona pandemic, which forced the International Federation to hold meetings for the past two years remotely.

Al Wahshi pointed out that the meetings will be held on April 27 and 28 at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, where the International Chess Federation Council is discussing arrangements for holding the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 10, and the procedures for the elections of the International Chess Federation for the upcoming election cycle from 2022 to 2026.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Organizing Committee of the meetings is chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, and the membership of Dr. , Casto Abondo, General Coordinator, Dr. Yasser Mohamed, and Sami Saffarini, while the FIDE team includes Dana Ozola, Director of the International Chess Federation. Kema Guriova, Activities Coordinator, and Sava Stovajevic, Secretary of the International Federation Office in Lausanne.