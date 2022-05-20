Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi will host, as part of the “Your Summer With Us Is Better” campaign, an exclusive tour that brings together stars from the world of boxing and mixed martial arts, on May 21 at the Etihad Arena, where the undefeated American world boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, nicknamed “Money”, returns to the ring with a match against His fellow “Dangerous” Don Morey, at the “Unity Boxing in Abu Dhabi” event, organized by the “Visit Abu Dhabi” website, and presented by Front Row Entertainment and the experiences of the live media group ITP.

The promotional campaign “Your Summer is Sweeter with Us” in Abu Dhabi provides a set of unparalleled experiences that the local community, visitors, and fans of sporting events can enjoy during the summer vacation in the capital. For more information on events and top attractions in Abu Dhabi, visit VisitAbuDhabi.ae.

And tonight will host another match between two stars from the world of mixed martial arts, the legend Anderson Silva, nicknamed “The Spider”, who will face the UAE champion Bruno Machado.

This event will witness a decisive round between the champion and Belgian legend Delphine Pearson and the undefeated champion Ilham Makhled, to win the title and the WBC Silver belt, in addition to a special tour that brings together the former world champion in two weight classes, the Swede Badu Jack and Hani Atiu in the Warriors’ Clash, on its night. Previous history in the Emirates.

The event opens at 8 pm on May 21, and tickets are now sold, with prices ranging from 175 dirhams to 750 dirhams, while tickets for VIP royal seats are sold at a price of up to 3,500 dirhams.

The important event comes at a time when Abu Dhabi has gained a world-class reputation in recent years, for safely hosting major international sporting events, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Indian Premier League, International Telecommunication Union, Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Championship, The International Swimming Federation (FINA) and T20 Cricket World Championships.

Abu Dhabi will also be the first in the region to host the pre-season basketball matches organized by the National Basketball Association, which will take place in October.