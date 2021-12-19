The faces of Christian Horner and of Adrian Newey following the first call by the Commissioners following the controversial final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix against which Mercedes immediately filed two complaints (for Verstappen’s ‘overtaking’ on Hamilton in the restart phase and for failure to comply with the 48.12 of the regulation relating to restart procedures in the Safety Car regime) betrayed a certain anger, or at least impatience.

The reason lay in the coup de theater of Mercedes, which in Abu Dhabi for any eventuality presented itself accompanied by the trusted law firm, QC Harris, which had already taken care of the interests of the Brackley team during the ‘secret’ test conducted in 2013 to find a solution to the fact that in the race the Mercedes consumed the Pirelli tires in a fatal manner, thus nullifying excellent placings in Qualifying. Horner and Newey feared that the presence of a member of this caliber linked to the world of law could somehow push the Commissioners not to defend their work in the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The Commissioners are not professional lawyers and for sure they are dealing with a representative of a law firm of that magnitude it can be quite intimidating – declared Christian Horner as reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph – the last time I saw this lawyer was in 2013 and the issue linked to the test supported by Mercedes with Pirelli tires. He is not part of the team and therefore I hope that the FIA ​​in the future will make it clear that lawyers cannot be brought to the track “. Christian Horner also reiterated that it was not chivalrous on the part of Mercedes to completely desert the ritual ceremonies in the post-race: “There wasn’t even a Mercedes mechanic under the podium. Every winning era is destined to end, they have won for eight consecutive years, I found their way of not accepting the epilogue of the championship really disappointing ”.