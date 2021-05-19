Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has warned, through a circular issued by, all health professionals and cardiologists of the dangers of the magnetic field of the iPhone 12 phone on cardiac pacemakers and implantable defibrillators (ICD). The report received by it, which shows the existence of some potential problems associated with users of the pacemaker and ICD defibrillator, and the magnetic field of the Apple iPhone 12 devices. In the body of patients. She pointed out that products containing magnetic units are widespread around us and have become essential products in our daily life, for example: mobile phones such as the iPhone 12, where the manufacturer has published a general alert about the possibility of its devices affecting the performance of the pacemaker and defibrillator. The Health Department affirmed its keenness to ensure the safety of patients who use cardiac pacemakers and defibrillators, and called for immediate measures to be taken in order to achieve the highest standards of health and safety for patients. IPhone 12 and other electronic devices are at least 15 centimeters from the chest area), it is mandatory for patients to sign a declaration of the risks associated with magnetic units as part of the treatment procedures.