The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has warned against trading or using two dietary supplements because they contain substances that may result in side effects. If you take any of them, and feel any health symptoms, please seek medical advice immediately.

In detail, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi called on community members to beware of buying or using the two nutritional supplements, Monster Rabbit Honey and king mood honey bags, noting that the laboratory analysis conducted by the department showed that they contained medicinal substances whose presence was not declared on the product packaging. Which may cause serious side effects affecting the general health of the user.

The department called on individuals, if they use any of the two nutritional supplements and feel any side effect, please seek medical advice immediately from a healthcare professional.