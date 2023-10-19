The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi signed a memorandum of understanding with “M42”, the network specialized in integrated healthcare technology, to integrate the generative linguistic model “Med42”, which was launched by the company, into the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of continuing to improve the patient experience in the emirate.

The Department of Health is looking to enhance the efficiency of clinical decision-making through the use of the generative linguistic model, which acts as an artificial intelligence-based assistant for healthcare providers.

The Executive Director of the Department’s Health Workforce Sector, Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, said: “We look forward to exploring and developing innovative solutions and creating a qualitative shift in the speed of clinical decision-making, which today is represented in effectively integrating the innovative model as an assistant based on artificial intelligence for healthcare providers, and it will enable us This combination of efficiently employing healthcare data and developing new generative artificial intelligence capabilities while improving patient care services and the quality of their outcomes.”

The department will harness M42’s generative artificial intelligence capabilities to explore and develop solutions for the most pressing aspects of the healthcare system, including community health management, improving operations, enhancing patient care services and outcomes, reducing healthcare expenses, and increasing the focus on raising health awareness and preventing disease. Diseases. The first steps of integration will take place with the health information exchange platform “Malafi” with the aim of enhancing the user experience through an interface based on conversational technologies.