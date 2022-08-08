The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi obligated health and pharmaceutical facilities to obtain a “safe” certificate for the Abu Dhabi Standard for Health Information Security and Cyber ​​Security, and gave it until the end of this year, confirming the cancellation of the establishment’s listing in the “Thiqa” network, and the suspension of its license, in the event that the certificate was not obtained. .

The department also announced the start of a program to identify centers of excellence in the stroke field.

In detail, the department issued a circular to health and pharmaceutical facilities, in which it said: “With reference to the Abu Dhabi Standard for Health Information Security and Cyber ​​Security, which focuses on the foundational aspects of health care and cyber security, please note that all facilities that have completed the audit process and with the expiry of a period of 90 days after The audit process to meet the requirements, and did not succeed in obtaining a secure certificate by December 31, 2022, is considered a violation of the decisions and circulars of the department, and will be subject to disciplinary measures, including penalties, suspension of the facility’s license, and cancellation of its inclusion in the (Thiqa) network.

It called on everyone to take the necessary steps to accomplish the required before the specified date.

The department indicated that it granted health and pharmaceutical facilities a period of three years to implement the audit programme, during the first year the certificates were audited, in the second year the first monitoring audit, and in the third year the second monitoring audit.

She stated that the Abu Dhabi Standard for Health Information Security and Cyber ​​Security, the first of its kind in the UAE and the region, aims to lay the foundations for the electronic safety system in the health care sector in the emirate, to ensure that health information for patients, facilities and workers in the sector is preserved in accordance with the best international standards that take into account The highest levels of privacy and information security.

The health facilities’ fulfillment of the requirements of the standard is mandatory for all health facilities in the emirate, and a condition for their joining the health information exchange system “Malfi”. The objectives of the standard include ensuring the confidentiality of health information in all its classifications, maintaining its privacy, protecting health information, ensuring its accuracy and quality, ensuring its availability at all times, and ensuring that the health facility meets the necessary needs in cases of natural disasters, computer systems failure, or electronic attacks.

Stroke Centers of Excellence

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that it is in the process of starting a program to identify centers of excellence in the field of stroke, with the aim of establishing a program of centers of excellence to provide high-quality services with exceptional and distinguished expertise and resources in specific specialized fields, which works to provide the best clinical outcomes at an appropriate cost to individuals suffering from Rare and complex health conditions.

The department indicated that the centers of excellence are expected to be clinical leaders in the specialized fields, maintain an outstanding level of quality performance, improve clinical outcomes, and increase patients’ confidence in the health care system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In addition, the department expects the centers to Treat patients locally, accelerate health research, innovation, and education, and support the emirate’s medical tourism program.

It noted that it will define service specifications and minimum requirements for the Center of Excellence in the field of stroke in line with its standard for centers of excellence.

Interested healthcare providers are invited to submit their applications for consideration for identification of centers of excellence in the stroke field, by obtaining the application form by email.