The Abu Dhabi Department of Health updated the list of fraudulent medicines and added 17 new products to it last April, bringing the total of fraudulent medicines it monitored since the beginning of the year to 61 medicinal products and food supplements, used for slimming purposes, sexual stimulants, body building supplements, and cosmetics.

In detail, the department confirmed that the adulterated products are manufactured and stored in inappropriate conditions, and do not follow good manufacturing practices, which leads to contamination with harmful substances, and some of them contain substances whose presence has not been announced in the product.

The drugs she warned against included a weight loss product called “Premium Pro S Flash” of unknown origin, which is an appetite suppressant, previously used to treat obesity, and its use has been discontinued due to its side effects, as it can increase blood pressure and heart rate, and cause dry mouth and constipation. Its use may cause heart attacks and strokes.

The list also included products for the treatment of erectile dysfunction with different names, including AK – IE – Phenominal King, Secret Miracle Honey, Vital Hani, Medcare Golden Royal Honey, King Dome Honey Royal VIP, Honey Gizar TM, Arxen, and Cougar Secret Honey VIP.

These products include ingredients and substances that cause dangerous side effects, such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, abnormal heartbeat, as well as dizziness and hearing loss.

The list included many drugs that include substances that are used only under medical supervision, such as sulfamethoxazole, as cheating in this substance can lead to an increase in antimicrobial resistance among the population, which makes treatment of complex bacterial infections difficult in the future, and paracetamol, which is used In treating mild pain and reducing fever, lidocaine, a local anesthetic used only under medical supervision, can – due to deliberate cheating of nutritional supplements – lead to serious risks, including low blood pressure and slow heartbeat.

The fraudulent drugs and products also included indomethacin, a drug that is only given by prescription, and its side effects include stomach upset, headache, and blurred vision, and sildenafil, which is used to treat impotence, and improper use of it can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and pain in the Chest, high blood pressure and heart rate, in addition to yohimbine, which is related to sexual tonics, as it can cause convulsions, and poses a danger to heart patients.

warning

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health stressed the need to ensure the quality of the product before using it, and to ensure that it is purchased from approved sales outlets, warning against buying medical products, beauty products and nutritional supplements via the Internet and social networking sites, and drifting behind misleading allegations and marketing phrases.



