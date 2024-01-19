“Abu Dhabi Health” launches an initiative to facilitate procedures for the families of the deceased

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi launched the first phase of the “Sanadcom” initiative, as part of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, with the aim of simplifying and facilitating procedures for the relatives of deceased citizens of the United Arab Emirates, starting from issuing the death report until disbursing the retirement pension to those entitled to it.

The initiative includes appointing a representative of the joint government support team for each death case, to provide support and assistance to the families of the deceased, and to ensure that they are provided with services without the need to review government agencies.

In addition to receiving a text message with details of the “Sanadcom” initiative, a representative of the joint government support team from the parties participating in the first phase communicates directly with the family members of the deceased, to provide them with ways to support them, and to help them complete all transactions related to the death, starting from burial procedures to issuing a certificate. Death, and completing the process of distributing the shares of those entitled to a retirement pension from the insured or the deceased retiree. The Department’s Undersecretary, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, said: “Seven government agencies are uniting their efforts to launch the first phase of the (Sanadcom) initiative, which provides an integrated service that ensures the facilitation of all government procedures that the family of the deceased must complete.”

The first phase of the initiative comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to provide those dealing with government agencies with an exceptional experience that is characterized by ease and ease, and enhances the emirate’s leading position in the field of customer experience. The subsequent steps of the initiative will focus on expanding the scope of benefiting from the initiative to include all residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative is being implemented by activating cooperation and electronic connectivity between seven government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which are: the Department of Health, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the Judicial Department, the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and the Al Ain Distribution Company.