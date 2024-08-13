Coinciding with World Organ Donation Day, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body of the healthcare sector in the emirate, revealed that more than 800 organ transplants have been performed in healthcare facilities in the emirate since the establishment of the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Program “Hayat” until the end of 2023, noting a 56% increase in the rate of organ donations within the “Hayat” program and a 36% increase in the rate of organ transplants in Abu Dhabi in 2023 compared to 2022..

Organ transplants in the emirate included 422 kidney transplants, 259 liver transplants, 41 lung transplants, 22 heart transplants, 14 pancreas transplants, and 51 dual transplants. These operations included transplants from deceased donors and living donors, using the latest health technologies including robotic surgeries and others..

In this regard, Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The achievements of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi confirm the potential it has in organ transplantation. Under the guidance and support of the wise leadership, Abu Dhabi has been able to enhance its expertise in organ transplantation thanks to its advanced infrastructure, experienced and knowledgeable healthcare professionals, as well as the leading and globally advanced healthcare facilities that the emirate hosts. Enhancing the capabilities of organ transplantation in the emirate contributes to consolidating its position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.”.

Al Ghaithi added: “Organ donation is a noble humanitarian act that embodies the highest meanings of giving, and gives others new hope in life and enhances its quality in a bright image of community solidarity, as organ donation, whether during life or after death, saves many patients and grants them complete recovery. Organ donors during life have presented the highest meanings of giving, as they donated a part of their body to give life to another person who was in dire need of it. It is the same sacrifice made by the families of donors after death, who, despite the bitterness of loss, were keen to present a shining example of brotherhood and giving.”.

Organ transplants in Abu Dhabi are performed at four major healthcare facilities: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City..

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi invites all members of the community to learn more about the National Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Program “Hayat”, join it and contribute to saving the lives of many around them and improving their lives. Abu Dhabi has been able to consolidate its position globally as a leading healthcare destination and an incubator for innovation in life sciences, continuing to enhance its capabilities in organ donation and transplantation by working side by side with partners around the world to promote the health and safety of communities..

To learn more about organ donation and transplantation, visit the website.

: https://www.doh.gov.ae/ar/organ-donation