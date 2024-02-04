The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced the closure of 8 health facilities after observing them committing a number of violations, and fined one of the health centers an amount of one million dirhams, in addition to suspending and referring some of its doctors for investigation on suspicion of fraud, indicating that it had issued a set of procedures and decisions against a number of health facilities that violated the laws. Health care regulations and systems, as part of its keenness to ensure the health and safety of all members of society, and to continue improving the quality of services provided to them.

In detail, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi fined one of the health centers an amount of one million UAE dirhams, suspended and referred some of its doctors for investigation on suspicion of fraud for the purpose of seizing public money, canceled dental specialization in all branches of the center, and prevented it from practicing activity in the future.

The department revealed the closure of 8 health facilities after monitoring them committing a number of violations, including 3 facilities (occupational medicine center, laboratory, medical center) that violated Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 related to the prevention of infectious diseases, failure to report cases of infectious diseases, and violating regulations. Electronic reporting and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi standards for reporting public health statistics, failure to provide medicines, medical supplies, or devices for emergency cases, failure to adhere to safety procedures, means and requirements for preventing infection and preventing its transmission, failure to provide the necessary supplies, materials or devices, failure to adhere to standards and requirements for dealing With medical waste and its disposal, and not keeping patient medical records securely.

In addition, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi closed 4 facilities that provide home health care, due to their failure to comply with the department’s standards and regulations for home care services, and for committing a number of violations, including failure to obtain the patient’s consent for treatment, failure to explain the procedures and risks related to treatment, and the health facility’s failure to By obtaining the Department’s approval to conclude secondment contracts between facilities and not providing medicines, medical supplies, or devices for emergency cases, and using the health facility for persons other than those licensed to practice the profession.

The department had also closed a dental clinic after a number of violations were proven against it, including operating the facility without providing health professionals licensed by the department, the facility not adhering to sterilization requirements and medical tools or using non-sterile tools, not recording or documenting a medical history, or Procedures, examinations, medical interventions, or treatment in the patient’s file, and practicing work in a field different from the field of licensing.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi calls on all health facilities operating in the emirate to adhere to the standards and regulations issued by the department, in order to preserve the efficiency of the health care system in the emirate and thus preserve the health and safety of all members of society, and to continue providing health care services in accordance with international best practices.

The Department affirmed the continued dedication of efforts to ensure enhancing the quality and efficiency of health care services provided by continuing the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s supervisory role to monitor violations and enable violating facilities to correct their conditions in a way that achieves the health and safety of all members of society.