The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has informed cardiologists of the existence of risks from the magnetic field of the iPhone 12 phone on the pacemakers and implantable defibrillator devices, indicating that this alert came based on the results of the research and investigations conducted regarding the incoming report, which shows the presence of some potential problems associated with With users of the pacemaker and defibrillator “ICD” and magnetic field for Apple iPhone 12 devices.

The department urged cardiologists to raise awareness among patients, and to make sure to keep the iPhone 12 and other electronic devices at least 15 centimeters away from the chest area.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

