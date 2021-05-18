The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi alerted health professionals, especially cardiologists, to the existence of risks from the magnetic field of the iPhone 12 on the ICD devices, indicating that this alert came based on the results of the research and the investigations that were conducted regarding the report received by it. Which indicates the existence of some potential problems associated with users of the pacemaker and defibrillator «ICD» and the magnetic field of the Apple iPhone 12 devices.

The department clarified that products that contain magnetic units are widely spread around us and have become essential products in our daily life, including mobile phones such as “iPhone 12”, as the manufacturer published a general alert about the possibility of its devices affecting the performance of the pacemaker and defibrillator.

The department indicated that accordingly, and to ensure the safety of patients who use pacemakers and defibrillators, immediate measures must be taken, including that cardiologists and other health professionals raise awareness and emphasize the rule of safe distance of 15 centimeters, keeping the iPhone 12 and other electronic devices. A distance of at least 15 cm from the chest area, and it is mandatory for patients to sign a declaration of the risks associated with magnetic units as part of the treatment procedures.

It is worth noting that the World Heart Association indicated in a recent study that the magnet group found in modern cell phones and some smart watches can cause defibrillators and implanted defibrillators to disrupt, at a time when the FDA warned that some Electronic devices affect implanted cardiac pacemakers, especially if they are approached by less than six inches.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

