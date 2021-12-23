The Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Pfizer, the global pharmaceutical company, announced their intention to cooperate to enhance clinical research capabilities and develop national competencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that this cooperation reflects Abu Dhabi’s keenness to enhance the health and safety of society, and enhance its position as a leading center for research and innovation in Life sciences at the district level.

This came during the signing of the cooperation agreement, in the presence of the Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, and the Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy in the country, Shaun Murphy, and it was signed by the Department’s Undersecretary, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, and Lindsey Dechy.

According to the agreement, the two parties will work to enhance research efforts and scientific knowledge in the emirate, through the development of specialized training programs for the initial stages of clinical trials, and programs for developing drugs and medicines, in addition to proceeding with the emirate’s initiatives aimed at upgrading the digital health system and innovation in health care.

Through the cooperation, the two parties are looking forward to training 150 clinical researchers over a period of two years, to support the emirate’s plans to develop research cadres to reach 500 specialized researchers in 2025 by launching a number of initiatives and developing more related partnerships.

Al Kaabi said that the department is working to consolidate the emirate’s position as an incubator for innovation in the life sciences and a leading destination for health care in the world, by providing the appropriate legislative environment that stimulates research and innovation in health care, and enhancing the means of cooperation that brings together Abu Dhabi with regional and global partners, as well as continuing Proceed with clinical trials and promising research projects.

Al Kaabi added: “Through our cooperation with Pfizer, we look forward to continuing to improve the emirate’s capabilities in launching and implementing the initial stages of clinical trials efficiently and safely, in accordance with international best practices and guidelines, thus enhancing the expertise and knowledge of national competencies, and positively reflecting on the health and well-being of individuals in Abu Dhabi and around the world. world, and improve health systems and the quality of their services.”

The training courses will be provided by experts from Fierce, reputable academic institutions and companies specializing in various fields. Participants in the program will receive training on artificial intelligence techniques and tools that contribute to accelerating the pace of drug discovery and development.

Lindsey Dyche said, “Abu Dhabi has been able to develop a distinguished and sustainable health care system at global levels and promote innovation in research and development, and (Pfizer) shares visions and aspirations with Abu Dhabi to provide more innovations aimed at ensuring the health of communities and patients,” expressing her happiness with “cooperation with the Department of Health.” In Abu Dhabi to advance research and development in the emirate, we look forward to working with our partners to provide local researchers with the skills needed to conduct early-stage clinical trials.”

Pfizer, the global pharmaceutical company, has been operating for more than 40 years as a leading innovation company in the Arabian Gulf region, in partnership with healthcare professionals, local communities and government partners, to make a positive impact in the lives of millions of people around the world.

• Abu Dhabi Health Authority is working to strengthen training programs and drug and drug development programs.



