The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi explained that it is difficult to determine how long immunity lasts for people who received the Covid-19 vaccine at the present time, since the vaccination process began a short time ago and the effectiveness may differ from one patient to another according to his immune response and the type of vaccine he receives.

She indicated that the safety and effectiveness of taking various types of Covid-19 vaccines is currently being evaluated, as there is insufficient information about the safety of this practice yet, and the concerned health authorities are currently working to determine the periodicity of taking the vaccine, as is the case with other vaccines such as the seasonal influenza vaccine, This is to ensure that people have adequate immunity.

It is worth noting that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced earlier the availability of two types of vaccines for vaccination against the “Covid-19” virus, namely, the “Sinopharma” vaccine and the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, which are free and optional for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. She said that the priority is to give the “Pfizer” vaccine to those who have not received any other vaccine against the virus before, noting in this regard questions from citizens and residents who had received the “Sinopharm” vaccine and want to take the “Pfizer” vaccine.

“Abu Dhabi Health” indicated that all available vaccines are effective in preventing severe infection from “Covid-19” infection, and that the results of available clinical and scientific studies have proven the safety and effectiveness of all vaccines used. Information and side effects related to the vaccines used are closely and continuously monitored by Competent health authorities.