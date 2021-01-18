School administrations have confirmed that the decision to drop the age allowed to receive the vaccine from 18 years to 16 years will allow a large number of students in the third cycle in public and private schools to receive vaccination, which will be reflected in the increase in the degree of safety inside schools, while the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi increased the number of sites Fixed vaccination centers to 106 centers, covering all parts of the emirate, in addition to vaccination campaigns that are organized for teachers and workers in government and private agencies, places of worship, estates and farms, and the vaccination of senior citizens in their homes.

In detail, schools in Abu Dhabi sent letters to the parents of grades 11 and 12, calling on them to encourage their children to receive the vaccine, and to go with them to receive the vaccination dose, in case they did not take this step yet, indicating that vaccination is considered the most successful weapon currently to prevent infection. And contribute to limiting the spread of the virus.

The messages received by the students and their families stated: “The school is pleased to inform you that students aged 16 and 17 are now able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in any of the vaccination centers spread throughout the emirate, as vaccination is the fastest way to overcome the virus, and an important step Towards a future free of it .. So your choice be vaccination.

Educators: Abdul Rahman Masoud, Nasser Berri, Moumina Khalaf, Samah Farouk, and Rawya Abdel Azim confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to allow the vaccination, starting from the age of 16 years, for eligible groups who meet the conditions for taking the vaccine, as part of the national campaign for the vaccine «Covid-19» It will provide the opportunity for students of grades 11 and 12 who have reached the required age to receive the vaccine, pointing to the need for the head of each family to bear responsibility towards himself, his small family and his large community, and to initiate the vaccination, and to encourage and encourage the rest of the family who meet the conditions for receiving the vaccine to take it.

According to the official statistics of the educational authorities in the country, the number of students in grades 11 and 12, at the level of public and private schools, is about 135,000, of whom about 39,000 are students in public schools, and 96,000 students are in private schools.

While the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi announced the provision of the “Covid-19” vaccine, in 106 fixed points, distributed between medical centers, government and private hospitals, and neighborhood councils. Abu Dhabi includes 40 hospitals and health centers, while Al Ain includes 28 hospitals and centers to receive the vaccine. And Al Dhafra region has 10 hospitals, in addition to 28 councils in various regions of the emirate, indicating that those wishing to take vaccination doses can go to their nearest centers, without the need to take an appointment in advance, with the need to inform the doctor of all the medicines they are taking, and the medicines that they are allergic to. . She stressed the importance of continuing to fully adhere to precautionary measures and preventive measures, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

For its part, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, called on all members of society from the groups eligible and who meet the requirements for taking the vaccine to go to the nearest center to take the vaccine as soon as possible, and contribute to the delivery of this message to all members of society, and advised the recipients of the dose The first dose of the vaccine is careful to take the second dose on time, indicating that the first dose is not sufficient, but it helps to identify the disease, and the second dose raises the level of immunity adequately.

Al Hosani said, in media statements: “Our choice should be vaccination, because it is the best solution to prevent infection with the virus,” noting that some people believe that it is better to obtain natural immunity through infection, but these have missed an important part of the extent Their guarantee is that they become ill in a simple way, and do not enter into complications or transmit the disease to anyone around them, and cause harm to them.

She stressed that the vaccine in the UAE is safe and effective to prevent “Covid-19” disease, noting that there has been great interaction from the public since the announcement of the national campaign for the vaccine, so the competent authorities are working to provide the largest number of platforms and facilitate procedures for obtaining the vaccine.

A campaign to continue the precautionary measures

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, launched the campaign “Get vaccinated today and continue with the precautionary measures”, stressing that taking the vaccine through vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from infection, and to limit the spread of “Covid-19”. On preventing transmission in our communities. From the principle of social responsibility of community members, we must continue to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures that have been announced and taken since the start of the pandemic.

135

A thousand is the number of students in grades 11 and 12 in the country.

135

A thousand students are eligible to receive the Corona vaccine.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

