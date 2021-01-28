Abu Dhabi Health Authority launches the frozen red blood cell project, the first of its kind in the country

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), launched the frozen red blood cell project, the first of its kind in the country, which aims to provide a strategic and sustainable supply of blood.

The “Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services” of the “Seha” company, which provides blood transfusion services in Abu Dhabi, will apply new techniques to freeze red blood cells and extend their life to 10 years, providing a more effective and rapid response in life-threatening situations and meeting the needs of blood transfusion. Blood is rare for some patients.

This innovation supports the creation and maintenance of strategic blood stocks in blood banks, as it combines the latest advanced technologies and the expertise of highly skilled specialists to support urgent blood transfusion requests and meet their needs by freezing approximately 600 units of frozen red blood cells annually over the years. The next five, of which 480 are in Abu Dhabi and 120 in Al Ain.

The traditional shelf life of red blood cells is relatively short, ranging from 21 to 42 days, depending on the preservative solution used, which may cause limited blood transfusion services available for transfusion, and thus a shortage of supplies needed to meet the increasing needs of surgical specialties, or in cases of disaster. Natural, seasonal, epidemic and other challenges.

The blood freezing process begins with adding a preservative solution called “glycerol” to the red blood cells. Then the blood units are stored in mechanical freezers at a temperature of -80 degrees Celsius, to give them a shelf life of up to 10 years, and when needed for use in blood transfusions, The freezers are removed to start the thawing process, which at its end enters the blood with a validity period that lasts up to 14 days.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said: The red blood cell project translates our efforts to lay the foundations for a sustainable future for the health sector in the emirate, based on ensuring readiness and harnessing all capabilities to provide health care with international quality levels for all members of society in the emirate.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), confirmed in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that a balance should be maintained between the numbers of blood donors and blood units collected and the hospital requirements based on the needs of patients to ensure the provision of supplies. Sufficient, and to meet the continuous demand for blood products and transfusions .. Pointing to the need to implement additional strategies to ensure the continuous supply necessary for essential blood transfusions.

Dr. Naima Umzian, medical director of the blood bank of the “Seha” company, told “WAM”: The strategic reserve of frozen red blood cells will contribute to supporting patients in emergencies and rare cases that have a shortage of blood at certain times of the year such as Ramadan and summer. And at these times the blood supply is low.

She added: Extending the life of red blood cells by 10 years allows us to provide a large stock of usable blood, to ensure our permanent readiness and readiness to respond and meet the needs of the UAE community for blood transfusions, and we are proud of our work on managing the storage of these essential life-saving materials in the country, and we look forward To work in cooperation with our partners in the healthcare system to ensure that patients’ needs are met as smoothly and easily as possible.

It is worth noting that the blood bank services operate within a network of blood donation centers distributed in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to provide blood products and medical services related to blood transfusion throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi .. Work on the implementation of frozen red blood cells began in March 2020, before it was approved. Today successfully.