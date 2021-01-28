The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), launched the frozen red blood cell project, the first of its kind in the country, which aims to provide a strategic and sustainable supply of blood.

The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank services will apply new techniques to freeze red blood cells and extend their life span to 10 years, providing a more effective response and speedy response in life-threatening situations, and meeting the needs of rare blood types transfusion for some patients.

The innovation supports the establishment and maintenance of strategic blood stocks in blood banks, as it combines the latest advanced technologies and the expertise of highly skilled specialists to support urgent blood transfusion requests and meet their needs, by freezing about 600 units of red blood cells annually over the next five years.

The traditional shelf life of red blood cells is relatively short, ranging between 21 and 42 days, which may cause limited blood transfusion services available for transfusion, and thus a shortage of supplies needed for surgery, or in cases of natural and other disasters.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, said that the red blood cells project translates the authority’s efforts to lay the foundations for a sustainable future for the health sector in the emirate, based on ensuring readiness and harnessing all capabilities, to provide health care at international quality levels for all members of society in the emirate.

The Acting Executive Director of Operations at “SEHA”, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, emphasized that a balance should be maintained between the numbers of blood donors, units of blood collected, and hospital requirements based on patients’ needs, to ensure adequate supplies and meet the continuous demand for blood products and transfusions. .

The medical director of the blood bank, Dr. Naima Umzian, said that the strategic reserve of frozen red blood cells contributes to supporting patients in emergency and rare cases.

