The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has launched new guidelines for applied behavior analysis for autism spectrum disorder, as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to continue improving the care provided to people of determination.

The principles are in line with the Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi 2020-2024, which seeks to shift to a social disability perspective that supports the rights of people of determination.

Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is a research-based behavioral therapy for people with autism and other developmental disorders that aims to increase positive behaviors and decrease negative behaviors.

The Department developed the guidelines with the aim of enhancing the quality and consistency of applied behavior analysis services for people with autism spectrum disorder in the emirate, unifying the standards of providing care to them, and providing a comprehensive framework that combines evidence-based practices with the best international standards and practices.

The guidelines enable healthcare providers and academics to work seamlessly together to provide comprehensive and effective care for patients with autism spectrum disorder, and pave the way for efforts to promote integrated care and improve access to ABA treatments.

The Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department, Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, said that Abu Dhabi continues its commitment to promoting an inclusive environment that ensures that people of determination have access to the services they need, according to the best quality standards, and enables them to unleash their potential and community contributions.

He added that issuing the guidelines for applied behavioral analysis comes within the proactive measures taken by the department to raise the levels of specialized care.

He said that the emirate seeks to ensure the unification and availability of applied behavioral analysis services, which confirms the commitment to establishing a flexible and comprehensive healthcare system that enhances cooperation between healthcare and education, which reflects on the well-being of society.