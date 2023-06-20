Based on its pivotal role in enabling research and innovation in healthcare, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator for the healthcare sector in the emirate, honored the winners of the training camp for innovation in healthcare, in the presence of Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The four-day training camp challenge is part of the cooperation that brings together the department with the Higher Colleges of Technology and “Plug and Play”, the company operating the camp, with the aim of enhancing the entrepreneurial potential in the emirate, where the students of the Higher Colleges of Technology showcased their innovations and presented promising healthcare solutions. .

During the closing ceremony of the training camp, the winning entry that dealt with medical tourism and the provision of health insurance services for visitors who come to the emirate for treatment was honored. The winning team received support by embracing its project through the Health Technologies Accelerator Program of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in appreciation of its innovative efforts.

The experimental training camp in Abu Dhabi witnessed the participation of students from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, who worked on developing and designing innovative solutions to realistic societal challenges in specific medical areas within the healthcare sector, including: primary health care, comprehensive and continuous services for all patients, precision medicine, treatment plans. Personality for patients to achieve the best results, smart hospitals, and advanced technologies to improve the quality of services provided to inpatients.

In the field of primary health care, the students were tasked with devising practical solutions to improve the current models of continuous health care services, which put the patient at the top of their priorities, especially at the beginning of the treatment journey. On the other hand, the fields of precision medicine and smart hospitals prompted students to delve deeper into promising areas of health care, such as digital health technologies, artificial intelligence, automation, telemedicine, genomics and many other fields, with the aim of providing new examination and treatment methods. And fast, and improving ways to enhance patient outcomes, while providing innovative and comprehensive health care services to members of society.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The training camp for innovation in healthcare is a continuation of our close cooperation with the Higher Colleges of Technology, to incubate startups and create a stimulating and comprehensive environment for entrepreneurship in healthcare in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi believe in the capabilities of young talents and their innovations that help us shape the future of health care and accelerate the creative pace at various levels in the health care sector, in line with the Department’s tireless efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for innovation and an incubator for life sciences.

Al Ghaithi added: “Pursuant to the directives of our wise leadership, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to attract investors and entrepreneurs wishing to expand their business and innovations by providing a supportive environment ready to incubate their companies, as the training camp reflects our commitment to work with partners everywhere, to build a health care system that anticipates and keeps pace with needs of the future, and maintain the health and safety of communities around the world ».

For his part, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, expressed his happiness at the cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in the training camp for innovation in health care, considering that it represented an incentive for students to enhance their scientific and applied capabilities and make them more connected to the reality of the health care sector and its needs and advanced technologies related to it. with digital health and artificial intelligence, and that the camp represented a rich experience for students to analyze challenges and devise effective solutions for them, especially since the colleges consider innovation and entrepreneurship among the basic components of their educational system to prepare a creative and promising generation capable of creating opportunities and contributing to economic development. Dr. Al-Ayyan appreciated the efforts of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and its cooperation with the colleges, stressing that it is a model of effective partnerships that the colleges seek to build with the various vital sectors in the country, which supports its efforts in promoting its new strategy that seeks to make a quantum leap in applied education within the framework of an integrated relationship with Partners from different sectors. This aims to connect students with the reality of skills, needs and developments in those sectors. Including the health sector, which receives great priority and attention in the country’s national agenda. The health sector is one of the basic academic programs that colleges seek to attract students to in accordance with various health specializations that are in line with changes and rapid growth within the framework of technological developments.

Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of the Plug and Play Center, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Higher Colleges of Technology to run a training camp for innovation in healthcare. This program demonstrated the tremendous talent and innovative ability of HCT students. . We are excited to support the winning team on their entrepreneurial journey. At Plug and Play, we believe in fostering collaboration and providing the necessary resources to drive innovation, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to promote innovation in healthcare in Abu Dhabi.”

HCT students from various academic disciplines participated in many activities, including workshops, preparatory sessions, explanations and orientation sessions. Participants also had the opportunity to learn from experienced healthcare professionals. The camp concluded with presentations and lectures given by the participants, during which they presented their innovative ideas and proposed solutions to the jury.