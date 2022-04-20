The Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced the extension of the work to implement home medical visits for groups at risk of infection with the “Covid-19” virus, until the beginning of next October, in addition to extending the “telemedicine” and “home delivery” services in Abu Dhabi, until June 30.

The department informed medical treatment service providers who are licensed to work in the field of health insurance, health insurance companies, and health insurance claims management companies, that the extension of work in the circular regarding the application of home medical visits for groups exposed to infection with the Corona virus, until the first of October, is subject to extension if the need arises in at the time.

She said that it allowed the activation of the home visits service for all types of health insurance documents and treatment programs in Abu Dhabi on patients from groups vulnerable to infection with the Corona virus, and it includes patients over 60 years old, and patients suffering from chronic diseases, such as heart, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancerous tumors.

The department confirmed the work of the “home visits” service in the event that it is not possible to treat patients with “telemedicine”.

It called on medical treatment service providers, health insurance companies, and health insurance claims management companies to abide by the procedures.

It also sent a circular to medical treatment service providers, health insurance companies, and health insurance claims management companies, informing them of extending the procedures for providing remote health care for non-emergency and non-urgent cases for all health insurance programs in Abu Dhabi, and delivering medicines to patients in their homes if necessary, This is until June 30, with the aim of reducing non-emergency visits to health facilities.

The department confirmed that a permanent license will be required to provide any of the telemedicine services, specified in the Department of Health’s standard for telemedicine. And it obligated medical treatment service providers to take advantage of the extension period to apply for a permanent license, if they wished to continue providing health services remotely.



