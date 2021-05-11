The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has approved seven categories that are excluded from vaccination, in order to ensure the safety of everyone who receives the vaccine, and in accordance with the declared and approved standards and requirements by the medical authorities International.

The excluded groups include: an active person with Covid-19, a participant in a clinical trial of the vaccine, a pregnant woman, a recipient of the vaccine outside the country, a previous patient after a medical evaluation, and for those who previously had a severe allergy to vaccines or any of the components of the vaccines, and the patient with one of the diseases that It may interfere with the vaccine.

The department clarified that the excluded groups can obtain exemption from vaccination by visiting one of the health centers approved in the emirate for a medical evaluation. The center will submit the report for approval by the Health Department, and the applicant will be notified of accreditation or non-accreditation by text message.





