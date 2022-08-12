The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, explained that the news of the discovery of a new revolutionary treatment for breast cancer patients, which was circulated globally and locally, is in fact the drug “Inherto” developed by AstraZeneca and has been used in a number of countries in the world since the year 2019 for the treatment of cases of HER2-positive breast cancer, but it recently received a new approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in certain cases of breast cancer with low concentrations of HER2 protein. Where the drug proved effective in reducing the spread of the tumor and was able to stop the progression of cancer for about 10 months.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi stressed that despite the promising results of the drug, it is not considered a treatment for all cases of breast cancer patients, but rather contributes to enhancing the chances of responding to treatment for patients, as it limits the spread of the disease and its increasing severity, noting that treatment is available in some of the specialized health facilities in The state and it is secured according to the request of the treating physician for specific cases of patients.