The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed that telemedicine platforms have been activated to serve treatment patients abroad in a number of government and private health facilities in the emirate.

These platforms allow access to visual medical consultations in the presence of the patient, the treating doctor in the country, and a doctor with global experience from outside the country, as part of the department’s keenness to maintain the continuity of the treatment plan for all patients according to the highest quality standards after their return to the country or to resume their treatment trip abroad.

The department explained that the platforms have been activated in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Hospital, Cleveland Hospital Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Burjeel Hospital in cooperation with the Department of Treatment Abroad and its strategic partners from health care providers abroad.

The department indicated that a team from the treatment department abroad will coordinate the consultation contract in the presence of the patient and the doctor inside the country and the doctor abroad based on the decisions of the medical committee for treatment abroad, either to exchange experiences and opinions in treating patients or to ensure adequate medical information about patients before their travel abroad or after They return to the state.

The platforms will allow to carry out examinations for patients before dispatch, which reduces the duration of the treatment trip and contributes to the improvement of the patient’s experience, as the patient is dispatched to the appropriate health facility according to his condition, examinations and medical reports issued in the country. Efficiency within the state based on their treatment plan established for them in the state.

Hind Al-Zaabi, Acting Director of the Treatment Center Abroad in the Department said that the activation of telemedicine services for treatment patients abroad came within the framework of our keenness to provide excellent health care for patients treated abroad and to ensure the provision of optimal health care to them, as we felt the need in light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the Covid pandemic. 19 and the restrictions and difficulties that prevent patients from traveling for treatment abroad to provide a platform that brings together the treating doctors in the emirate with doctors with international experience abroad in the presence of patients to discuss their treatment plan and cooperate to provide the best for them.

She added that despite the great challenges that swept the whole world, Abu Dhabi has demonstrated the excellence and efficiency of its health care system in dealing with the pandemic and its success in ensuring the provision of health services at world-class levels of quality to all members of society, given that their health and safety is a major priority.

The platforms provide an opportunity to exchange experiences between medical personnel within the country and medical personnel in international hospitals abroad, while creating opportunities for sharing scientific research and strengthening communication channels between them. The platforms conduct approximately four to five visual medical consultations per week in coordination with government and private health facilities in the emirate.

The treatment team works abroad around the clock through the operations center to follow up on the services provided to citizen patients on scholarships for treatment abroad and to communicate with them on an ongoing basis, and the department called on the public to contact it via the number 024175555 regarding treatment services abroad.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi temporarily suspended sending patients for treatment abroad in March 2020 as part of its keenness to place the health and safety of patients at the top of the list of priorities and to ensure that all preventive and precautionary measures are taken that would confront the emerging corona virus (Covid 19) and reduce rates Spread it.





