The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the health care sector in the emirate, revealed that the number of accredited home health care providers in Abu Dhabi has reached 58 providers who provide their services to members of the community in accordance with best international practices and standards, noting that the licenses of home health care services for 12 providers were recently revoked. In the emirate for not meeting the conditions set by the department in the developed model for home health care services, which it had launched earlier as part of its efforts to continue to strengthen the health care sector in the emirate and improve its outputs and services.

The conditions contained in the home health care services form included a set of necessary requirements and standards such as international accreditations, the ability of the provider to provide the required health services on an ongoing basis, the geographical scope of the service provider’s work and its proximity to the place of residence of the beneficiary of the services, in addition to achieving the minimum number of patients as specified. in the form.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi revealed that home health care providers provided their services to more than 4,600 beneficiaries during the year 2022. The services provided included home nursing care, speech therapy, physiotherapy, respiratory therapy, psychological therapy, occupational therapy, dialysis at home, and specialized visits for seniors. For citizens and people of determination.

Since the launch of the developed model of home health care, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to work side by side with home health care providers in the emirate to enable them to provide high-quality health services that are readily available to the residents of the emirate, ensuring the sustainability of their access to services by specialists in the field. This comes as a result of the Department of Health’s efforts to enhance the position of the healthcare system in the emirate as one of the best in the world.

The department worked on a number of other aspects related to home health care services, including providing a clear guide to determine the eligibility of beneficiaries of services, clarifying the concept of services provided within home health care, and defining licensing requirements for service providers. The department indicated that the eligibility of beneficiaries of home health care services is evaluated according to a number of basic criteria that include a diagnosis of the condition that needs home care, and the type of treatment and nursing care required. The department also selects the appropriate service provider according to the needs of each patient’s health condition.

In 2021, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi launched a developed model for home health care services, as part of its efforts to continue the availability of services and access to them for patients who deserve the service according to the highest levels of quality, in line with best practices and international standards. Since then, these upgrades have contributed to enhancing the health and well-being of the emirate’s residents by providing outstanding, timely, patient-centered services.