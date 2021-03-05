Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed that 1000 volunteers had received the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine, as part of the third phase of clinical trials for the vaccine for “Covid-19”, which is based on adenoviruses.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi is conducting the experiments, under joint supervision with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, while the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is responsible for implementing all applicable medical protocols.

The Health Department indicated that 995 volunteers have received the two doses so far, and they are currently under observation and follow-up for the health and safety of the volunteers, and for this period of six months, starting from receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Noting that the vaccine requires two doses, 20 days apart.

The department noted that the Russian vaccine «Sputnik – V» is not available to the general public yet, and it is approved by the Ministry of Health for emergency use, and it has not been shipped to the UAE yet.

She pointed out that the study on the Russian vaccine will be completed by the end of July 2021 once all of the 1,000 volunteers make their safety follow-up visits. An interim analysis of the Sputnik vaccine is expected in mid-March 2021, when the results of the safety visit will be completed on the 42nd day of all registered volunteers.

It is worth noting that the vaccine experiments were conducted on healthy adults of various nationalities who are residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who are at least 18 years old and have not previously been infected with the “Covid-19” virus. They have not previously participated in experiments on vaccines for the Covid-19 virus, and in the 14 days preceding the volunteering they did not suffer from infectious diseases or acute respiratory diseases.

The clinical trials of the third phase, which are taking place in the United Arab Emirates, are part of the experiments currently being conducted in Russia and other countries in the world, for the vaccine that was developed by the Gamalia Federal Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.