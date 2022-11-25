The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has added an optional genetic test to the emirate’s premarital screening program.

This test is expected to cover 570 medical cases, while its inclusion in the premarital examination program aims to improve the health and quality of life of families by protecting their members from genetic diseases.

The initiative is based on the advanced health care infrastructure and its innovative system to include DNA sequencing technology and predict possible medical conditions among members of society, and contribute to supporting the efforts of the UAE Genome Program and turning them into tangible clinical results.

It also comes within the framework of the Department’s continuous endeavors to improve the patient’s experience in the health care sector in its various stages, including diagnosis, medical consultations based on genetic factors, and the provision of medical solutions for reproduction.

The preventive program is preparing to identify carriers of genetic diseases for people planning to marry, and to detect the susceptibility of transmission of any genetic and chronic diseases to their newborns.

It will also put assisted reproductive solutions and other treatment options within the reach of couples.

A group of trained family physicians will lead the pilot phase of the program, which will begin to be provided in two outpatient health care services centers, namely Oud Al-Tawbah Center for Diagnostic and Comprehensive Examination, and Al-Maqta Health Center.

Dr. Asma Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center in the Department, said, “The integration between the UAE Genome Program and the Premarital Testing Program is an indication of the unremitting efforts being made to reach a healthier and healthier society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The step embodies one of the ambitious preventive measures to protect and preserve the health and well-being of community members.

And she continued: «As a leading destination for life sciences, Abu Dhabi has become an incubator for a group of the most prominent innovative healthcare solutions, which benefit the treatment of patients, improve the quality of their lives and enrich the quality of life of future generations. There is no doubt that expanding the scope of the premarital examination program comes in accordance with the highest levels of quality of care through the application of best practices and the introduction of the latest technologies alike.”

Al-Mannai added, “The examinations represent preventive measures that will support couples looking for the best medical advice, to help them build a healthy and healthy future for their children, and reduce their chances of contracting genetic diseases.”

Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, said that premarital examinations are imperative in the UAE, and the new initiative to expand the scope of genetic testing comes within the framework of the continuous improvement and expansion of screening programs led by the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health. , which serves the community and is provided on a voluntary basis, so that couples seek counseling on their own.

And she continued: «The program is in the interest of future generations, so that new spouses will be able to identify disease-causing genes that children may carry in the future, and this program will contribute to building a healthier and safer society, which will also contribute to reducing the burden of treatment on parents and the health sector. At the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, we have dedicated an annual program for premarital examinations, as expanding the scope of genetic examinations represents a distinct addition to what we seek to achieve.

And the Acting Executive Director of Outpatient Clinical Services, Dr. Noura Al-Ghaithi, stated that the expansion of the premarital examination and counseling program will contribute to reducing the transmission of genetic diseases from one generation to the next.

The UAE Genome Program works according to a set of ethical and administrative standards to ensure that the confidentiality of participants’ data is protected and that their privacy is preserved.

People who are planning to get married are recommended to undergo genetic testing before consummating their marriage, to prepare an integrated and tight plan to proactively manage genetic diseases, if any.

After their visit to the health center, a specialized doctor will provide an adequate and comprehensive explanation about the steps of the examinations, their objectives, capabilities, benefits and challenges surrounding them.

