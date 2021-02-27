The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, confirmed that the medical mask has played a very important role in preventing infection with the emerging corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic, pointing out that it has proven effective in protecting against “Covid-19”.

The company has identified four basic preventive measures that vaccinators must maintain to prevent infection, including wearing a muzzle, practicing social distancing, and constantly sterilizing hands, in addition to wearing the appropriate preventive tools.

The executive director of medical affairs in the company, Dr. Anwar Salam, said, “The muzzle has proven to be one of the most important personal protection and protection tools since the beginning of the pandemic, despite the launch of vaccination campaigns with the vaccine,” indicating that “the commitment to follow precautionary measures is still a basic necessity for protection. From the virus, because the risks of infection to community members who have been vaccinated with the vaccine still exist. ”

The spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, advised to continue the preventive measures even after obtaining the two doses of the Corona vaccination, noting that “the body needs several weeks to build adequate immunity against the virus after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.” Al Hosani reiterated her assertion that “receiving the vaccine does not prevent the recipient from contracting the virus, but rather reduces his infection rate,” explaining that “the main goals of vaccination are to reduce deaths and complications from the disease, and to reduce the rate of infection with the virus, which leads to increased control over its spread.”

She stressed the effectiveness of vaccines that have been approved in the country, and that they are all similar in stimulating immune cells to produce antibodies that prepare the body to fight infection from the virus, or different types of bacteria, noting that “vaccines contain inactive or weak parts of the organism that are It causes disease, or the genetic code that creates the same response and stimulates the immune system, as the immune system recognizes the intruder, and produces antibodies, to learn how to fight it.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, a consultant for infectious diseases at Tawam Hospital, and the main researcher in the study of Russian vaccination – Sputnik – confirmed that the Corona vaccine does not prevent infection 100%, but rather reduces the rate of transmission of infection from the infected to the vaccine takers.

He added that the percentage of protection among the vaccinated ranged from 60 to more than 90%, depending on the vaccine, and the nature of the immunity formed from it among the vaccinated people. Al-Hammadi added that “many vaccinated people do not show any symptoms when they are infected with the virus. But they are able to transmit the infection to those around them, especially those who are not vaccinated, which exposes them to complications that may require admission to the hospital. The vaccine also aims to reduce complications that occur as a result of infection with the disease, as it succeeds in preventing them at rates that reach 100% in some vaccines.

Al-Hammadi said: “It is necessary for everyone, whether people who have taken the vaccine or who have not yet taken it for a medical contraindication or another, to continue to follow precautionary measures, so that they do not become infected or cause injury to others, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases in general, especially those who They cannot get vaccinated because of their health conditions, or because of weak immunity, whether from causing diseases or because of some immunosuppressive drugs, until we reach an adequate level of community immunity through comprehensive vaccination campaigns.

End isolation for “Covid-19” patients

The health authorities in the country issued an update on the procedures for ending the isolation of those infected with “Covid-19” or those who had contact with them, which include the mandatory submission of those in contact with home quarantine for a period of 10 consecutive days, even if they performed a swab and the result was negative.

The guideline for ending isolation for “Covid-19” patients and quarantine for contacts “third version” stated that ending isolation for “Corona” patients without symptoms “based on a time-based strategy” requires 10 days to pass since the date of the first positive diagnosis of the “Covid-virus -” 19 », while ending the isolation for patients with mild and moderate symptoms requires the passage of at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared, and the passage of at least 24 to 48 hours after not using antipyretic drugs, and the improvement of respiratory symptoms (coughing and shortness of breath).





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

