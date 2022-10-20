Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Championship will start tomorrow morning, “Friday”, at the “Jo-Jitsu Arena” in Zayed Sports City, and it is organized by the Wrestling Federation, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council , and the supervision of the International Federation of the game.

The tournament will witness the participation of 419 male and female players, from 65 countries, with prizes amounting to 154 thousand dollars according to the list of the International Federation, and 56 medals are distributed in it, including 14 gold medals for the first winners, and 14 silver medals for the men and women categories, as well as 28 bronze for the third and fourth place holders, and the opening is limited to The national anthem will be played upon the arrival of the sponsor of the ceremony.

Men compete in 7 weights (under 60 kg, 66, 73 and 81, under 90, under 100, and over 100 kg), while women compete in 7 weights (under 48, 52, 57, 63, 70, 78, and over 78 kg).

The arrival of the participating delegations was completed, and their training immediately began in the sub-training halls in the Arena Ju-Jitsu in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, where the tournament, which was decided to be entered for free, will be held.

While our first team participating in the tournament resumed its training in sub-hall number one, under the supervision of its technical staff consisting of Victor and Ashida Koki, with the participation of all the selected players.

The preliminary round qualifiers will be held during the morning period on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while the final rounds and the coronation will be held during the evening period.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the championship, valued the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the championship, stressing that this year’s version has a speciality for the judo family in the world, after the “Corona pandemic” that the union dealt with has disappeared. The International Judo Championship was perfect, with the activity continuing perfectly, so that the Abu Dhabi Championship came in its new dress, amid a distinguished participation, and everyone deserved thanks and welcome to their second country.

He added: The participation of the UAE Judo is different from the previous tournaments, where the Federation was keen to give the opportunity to the young people, to prepare them for the upcoming benefits, and the tournament is a good occasion to benefit from the advanced technical levels globally, after their superiority at the level of Arab, continental and Gulf championships.

He said: We in the Wrestling and Judo Federation are proud of the continuity of the global sporting event in Abu Dhabi, which reflects the great development of the game, as well as the size of the large base it enjoys, and the number of its practitioners reached about 30 million people around the world, and the federation includes 200 national federations in all continents.

It is noteworthy that our national judo team participating is led by the technical staff consisting of coaches Victor and Japanese Ashida Koki, while his list includes Ahmed Al-Naqbi “19 years” weighing under 60 kg, to be the youngest player in the tournament, and Ahmed Jassim Al-Tumairi, Ali Al-Yamahi, and Dzasvili Guram, in In the under-66 kg weight, and in the under-73 kg weight, “rookie” Saeed Al-Naqbi participates, and in the under-81 kg weight, Khalifa Al-Hosani and Talal Ashfali will participate, while Gregorian Aram and Zafer Aram will compete in the under-100 kg weight category, while the “rookie” is competing. Fight Abdul Rahman Juma weight over 100 kg.

special praise

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derei, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the championship, praised the support and follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which contributed to the continuation of hosting the tournament, which won the praise of the International Judo Federation several times.

Al Derei also praised the distinguished media role of the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, which accompanied the tournament’s journey from the beginning, as well as the local and foreign media.

3 tournaments before the end of the year

There are 3 rounds of the Grand Slam judo tournament in 2022, with the aim of gaining more points in the qualifying process for the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games, which will be hosted by France for the third time, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2022, which opens today, will be followed by the Baku Grand Slam tournament in Azerbaijan. From 4 to 6 November, and the Tokyo Grand Slam tour in Japan, 3 and 4 December, and the conclusion of this year’s tournaments will be the Jerusalem Masters Championship from 20 to 22 December.

The doping test room is ready

With the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo Championships, the National Medical Committee, in cooperation with the Medical Committee of the International Judo Federation, will randomly detect doping in the examination room that is ready.

Greater China and Italy

The delegations of China and Italy are the largest delegations participating in the Abu Dhabi Championship, with 24 players, followed by Kazakhstan, represented by 23 players, while Morocco, Sweden and Trinidad participate with one player, such as Gambia, New Zealand, Poland, Puerto Rico and Uruguay with one player, after the site witnessed The International Judo Federation, after closing the door for participation, withdrew Iraq, which was scheduled to participate with one player, and was the first applicant to participate in the tournament.