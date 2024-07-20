Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Amidst a large audience, the Rio de Janeiro round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship series kicked off yesterday, Friday. The round will be held over 3 days at the Carioca Arena, with the participation of 2,000 male and female players from various countries around the world.

The 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association, in Rio de Janeiro, reinforces its position on the global sports scene. It is also an opportunity to emphasise the bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, as this edition coincides with the 10th anniversary of the launch of the championship, in addition to celebrating the 50th anniversary of promising relations between the two friendly countries, which are linked by a solid strategic partnership that has contributed to advancing the path of sustainable development and achieving further prosperity and progress for both countries.

The Rio de Janeiro round is considered the largest and most prominent in terms of the number of participants and the strength of the competition compared to previous rounds, due to the popularity of this sport in Brazil and the large number of its practitioners. With the conclusion of the first day’s competitions dedicated to the junior category, the UAE’s “Commando Group” Academy succeeded in achieving fourth place with 35,000 points, outperforming many international clubs and academies.

The championship matches continue with the Masters category competitions today, Saturday, and conclude tomorrow, with the strongest matches in the Professional category, which includes the most experienced players in the game, with brown and black belts from the Emirates, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan and others.

Rodrigo Valerio, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association, expressed his happiness at holding the championship in its tenth season 2024-2025 in Brazil, noting that the continuity of the championship and its success comes thanks to the hard work, professionalism and high professionalism of the work team supervising the organization and the cooperation of partners in Brazil.

Valerio added, “The tournament is witnessing record levels of participation, with a remarkable presence of stars who came from outside Brazil specifically to participate in the competitions. We have prepared and arranged for the tournament according to the highest quality standards, especially since hundreds of thousands around the world are following its events.”

“Hosting the championship represents the UAE’s continued support for Jiu-Jitsu, which enhances the growth of this sport and provides an unparalleled opportunity for players around the world to develop and hone their skills. We do not only organize championships for players, but we spread hope and open doors for them. We will remain committed to providing a unique sporting experience for fans and Jiu-Jitsu lovers around the world,” he concluded.

The opening of the tournament and competitions was attended by the Minister of Sports and Entertainment in Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Picciani, Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Global Vision Sports Management, a number of representatives of partners, officials of participating clubs and academies, and the media.