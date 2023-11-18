Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The activities of the second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo Race concluded with the participation of a large number of riders from all over the region, who completed the 154-kilometre race route and competed to win one of the prizes totaling two million dirhams.

The event is considered one of the most prominent sporting events held in the Emirates, in which a number of amateur and professional riders participate in a race that extends from Al Bahia, specifically in front of the Ju Jitsu Arena in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to the city of Al Ain, specifically at the Al Ain cycling track.

More than a thousand male and female competitors, from more than 80 nationalities, set off from the starting line at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Al Bahia in a fierce competition throughout the race. They competed in five speed groups. The first group was allocated to professional men, professional women and teams, while the rest of the participants were divided into groups. Different based on their average speed.

With the end of the race, cyclist Yassin Hamza from the Dubai Police team won the men’s category title and crossed the finish line on the Al Ain cycling track. In the women’s category, Akvil Guidiriati from the Dubai Police team took first place. The winners each received a prize for the leader in the men’s category and the leader in the women’s category, each worth 100,000 dirhams out of a total prize pool of two million dirhams.

The winners were crowned by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Brigadier Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, Khamis Al Khaili, Representative of Al Ain City Municipality, Suhail Sahid, Representative of Burjeel Holding, and Nidal Al Ashqar, Representative of Bin Hamouda. And Fouad Darwish, representative of Palm Sports.

After the end of the race, Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We witnessed inspiring examples of determination and sportsmanship from the start of the BAIC Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo Race until its end, so that the second edition of this race concluded with a brilliant success. Witnessing this sporting excellence reinforces our commitment to supporting cycling in the UAE and the region as well, and makes us even more proud to follow its continued growth.”

He added: “I congratulate all the winners in the various categories, and I would also like to thank all the contestants who are participating in the race for the first or second time alike, and we hope to welcome them again next year, December 14, in the third edition of the race. We also look forward to the upcoming events, seeking to continue the development of cycling in our vibrant society.”

For his part, Fabrizio D’Amico, Chief Operating Officer at RCS Sports, said: “Congratulations to all the winning riders who participated in this year’s challenge and gave an impressive performance, making this year’s edition a truly successful event. The Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo Race brought together a large number of riders from different backgrounds and skill levels, but with a similar sporting spirit, to be an exceptional experience and demonstrate the great passion for cycling among all members of society. We look forward to welcoming all participants again on December 14 of next year in the next edition of the Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo Race.”

Yassin Hamza expressed his happiness at achieving the title of the second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race, pointing out that this would not have been possible without the cooperation of all his teammates and their assistance until the last moments before the finish line, stressing that the strength of preparation and training led to achieving the positive result, amid… Participation of a group of distinguished riders.

Akvil Guidiriati, Dubai Police team cyclist and women’s race champion, said: “At some point I thought I would suffer because of a few ups and downs, but I was determined to move forward, maintained a good position and pace, and was able to reach the finish line successfully.”

Men’s category ranking

Yassin Hamza

Cornelis Vermeltfort

Azzam Al-Abd Al-Moneim

Anton Popov

Daniel Ratto

Ladies’ ranking

Akvil Guedirati

Olivia Ballicetti

Ibtisam Zayed

Omotzanova hideout

Renata Sultanova

Ranking of teams

Dubai Police

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club

Shabab Al Ahly Dubai

Team category – women

Dubai Police

Airwerx Racing Team

Al Wathba Cycling Team

Leading and categories

In the age category of 18-34 years, Yassin Hamzah and Akvil Guidiriati won in the men’s category. As for the 35-39 years category, it was topped by Cornelis Vermeltvoort for men and Lauren Mullarkey for women, who each won 20,000 dirhams, and in the 40-44 years category, topped by Emil. Pablo and Heather O’Brien, and in a group of 45-49, Francisco Mancebo Perez and An Kha took the lead.

Ryan and Bowman at the “50th Summit”

Robert Ryan topped the race in the age group of 50-54 years and won a cash prize of 20 thousand dirhams, and Melanie Bowman won the title in the same category for women, while Giuseppe Gaeta tweeted the title of the 55-59 years category, and for women, Katharina Singer sat on top and won 20 thousand dirhams. .

Over 75 years old

Herbert Lackner excelled in the over-75 age group challenge and took first place and won 20,000 dirhams, and Gottfried won the title in the 70-74 age group.

Special appreciation

Herbert Lackner received a special prize worth 10,000 dirhams as the largest participant in the race, while Katharina Singer was the largest participant and also received 10,000 dirhams.