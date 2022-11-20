Verstappen and teammate Pérez are in the best shape. They managed to drive the two fastest times during qualifying in Abu Dhabi. Pretty much the entire field starts on the medium tyre. The expectation is that one has to come in twice: once for the hard band and again for the mediums.

The start of the Abu Dhabi GP

Pérez is better off than Verstappen and both Red Bulls go through turn 1 together. The cars just miss each other and Verstappen keeps the lead. Behind that, Sainz dives on the inside of Hamilton. With this action Sainz left his opponent off the track, forcing Hamilton to cut the corner. The Briton must therefore give his position back to the Spaniard.

LAP 1/58 Lift off for Hamilton after tussling with Sainz with Turn 6 The Mercedes driver runs wide and cuts the corner at Turn 7 #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SnZuXWknZd — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

When everyone starts to find their place, the Red Bull run out on the rest of the field. After Hamilton has relinquished his position to Sainz, the Briton immediately goes on the attack again. A lap later, Hamilton is already over. Then Russell also knocks on Sainz’s door. The Ferrari driver does not give up easily and keeps Russell behind for a number of laps. It is crucial that Sainz stays within a second of Hamilton to keep DRS.

Hamilton falls back

Sainz takes care of that and a little later he even manages to overtake Hamilton. In exactly the same way, Sainz passes his competitor. A lap later, Russell is on the tail with Hamilton. Russell manages to catch up by 1.3 seconds within a lap. Not much later, Hamilton has to let his teammate go. Hamilton therefore announces that he is losing engine power. His lap times are dropping rapidly.

Behind them, Sebastian Vettel shows that he will not give up in his last race. He chases Ocon while Alonso’s other Alpine is in Vettel’s gearbox. When Ocon makes a mistake, Vettel is there like the chickens. Vettel tries to outbrake the Frenchman. They go side-by-side through the long left turn. Ocon manages to win the duel, but the fight is not over yet.

First pit stops

Lap by lap, Leclerc is closing in on Pérez. The gap to Verstappen and his teammate is also widening. That is why Red Bull decides to bring in the Mexican for fresh rubber. Pérez brakes too little on the cold hard tyres, causing him to overshoot. Vettel can take advantage of this and overtake the Mexican. The following lap Pérez passes again, but he loses valuable time on Leclerc.

LAP 21/58 Verstappen pits. It’s a slick stop and the Dutchman returns to the track in P2 in front of team mate Perez#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0Zx6scK84i — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

Still, Pérez is faster on the fresh hard tires than Verstappen and Leclerc on the old mediums. Ferrari chooses to keep Leclerc on the medium for as long as possible to go for a pit stop or to switch to the soft instead of the mediums later. After his pit stop, Verstappen returns to the track just before Pérez. A lap later, Leclerc also goes inside.

Ferrari has the advantage

Leclerc comes out of the pits, just like Verstappen, just ahead of his teammate. Vettel is now the longest on the medium tires. He is clearly going for a one-stop strategy. With 32 laps to go, the waving German comes in for the hard tyre. There’s little action up front; Verstappen leads about two seconds from his teammate, Leclerc and Sainz follow about four seconds.

Fernando Alonso ends his adventure at Alpine in the pit lane. Halfway through the race he has to come in with a problem with the car. Leclerc is now starting to catch up with Pérez. The Mexican reports over the radio that he is being held up by Verstappen who is 2.3 seconds in front of him. The Dutchman slows down a bit to save the tires, but to say that Verstappen is holding up his teammate is a bit premature.

Leclerc is chasing Pérez

Once again Leclerc is getting closer to Pérez and, just like last time, the Red Bull comes in because of this. The team puts their driver on new hard tyres. In the meantime, Verstappen is told that he has to save his tires even more. Red Bull will try with Verstappen to catch Leclerc and Sainz later so that Pérez does not have to suffer extra tire wear in the fight with the Ferraris.

Red Bull thinks that Leclerc will not come in again. As a result, Pérez has to make up about twenty seconds on new hard tires against Leclerc’s aging tires. With 19 laps to go, Schumacher makes an overtake on Latifi. Schumacher taps his opponent in a clumsy way. Latifi ends up in the tire pile, but manages to continue on his way. The Haas Twitter team sees the humor in it.

Mick and Latifi. In Abu Dhabi? Where have we seen that before 🤔#HaasF1 #AbuDhabiGP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 20, 2022

Compete for second place in the championship

With fifteen laps left, Pérez catches up with Leclerc. One lap he comes half a second closer, the other a whole second. The gap is then still 17 seconds. Still, Red Bull thinks that Pérez will still make it. For that, Pérez must first pass Hamilton. That turns out to be more difficult than expected. The Red Bull driver loses a lot of time in this. Pérez still has twelve laps to overtake Leclerc. The gap: ten seconds.

LAP 45/58 Perez and Hamilton battle for P3 😮 The Mexican prevails… in the end#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0m9yiyDmjs — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

Verstappen wants to help his teammate and tells his team to stir up Pérez. The Dutchman says he still has enough life in the tires to stop Leclerc. However, the gap remains seven seconds between Verstappen and Leclerc. Hamilton is now out. A problem with the gearbox keeps it stuck in seventh gear. The Brit ends his season in the pits.

Pérez is getting closer and closer. With two laps to go the gap is 2.5 seconds. Then Pérez ends up behind the fighting Gasly and Albon. Gasly holds up the Red Bull, which Pérez does not like. Until the last lap, Pérez tries, but the gap turns out to be too big. He has to settle for third place. Verstappen and Leclerc show once again in the last race what stuff they are made of. Vettel ends his career with a fine tenth place.

The results of the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP