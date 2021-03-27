Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Government Academy, in cooperation with the Department of Finance represented by the Financial Knowledge Center, launched the “Reading Initiative” last week, in order to contribute to the development of the competencies of Abu Dhabi government employees, to celebrate the month of reading in the UAE, and the activities of the first day were held under the title “Reading and Technology.” While the activities of the second day were entitled “Reading and Family.” The first day focused on the role of technology in supporting and facilitating reading, and providing various channels that help the individual to access knowledge. The beginning was with the Department of Culture and Tourism, where the attendees participated in a virtual tour of the libraries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the regions of Al Ain, Al Dhafra and the city of Abu Dhabi, and then the electronic library that provides a large number of read and audiobooks was addressed.

This was followed by a paragraph of audio books, presented by Muhammad Al-Jaidi Al-Marri from the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, in which he touched on the role of audio books in increasing the knowledge outcome of individuals, whether for those who love reading, whose circumstances do not allow them to browse books, or those who are overwhelmed by the lack of love for reading, they can listen to them in Different times, especially when they are doing other things such as exercising or driving a car. On this occasion, Storytel, the leading audiobook app, offers attendees a free subscription for 45 days to try audiobooks.

The media, Safia al-Shehhi, discussed her story with reading, and influenced the attendees with valuable information that helps them adopt healthy habits in various walks of their lives, especially the cognitive aspect that reading enriches, and shared with them the “my blog” that helps them arrange their affairs in general.

the second day

While the second day focused on dealing with the title of reading and family, in line with the slogan of the month of reading, “My family reads,” which was an Emirati day with distinction, the attendance was on a date of national competencies in various fields that complement each other.

The second day was opened by hosting the specialist in raising and educating children, Mrs. Maha Hamad, who talked about “the impact of the story on the life of the child”. She dealt with various topics such as the benefits of the story for children from the beginning of their inception, and its contribution to nourishing them with a great linguistic crop, values ​​that are rooted in them from their childhood, confidence and ability Expression, and concluded her session with a set of tips on how to choose the appropriate books based on ages from the first months to the age of fourteen. The presence of Sultan Al Mazrouei, the champion of the Arab Reading Challenge for the year 2020, was evidence of what was covered at the beginning of the event, where Sultan dazzled the audience with his eloquence and ability to express, and his citation of great literary quotes, when he was only eleven years old. The second day was concluded with the participation of the “Khair Jalis” initiative, the Emirati project that won the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence and Community Intelligence, which means summarizing the books on their YouTube channel, and reviewing the great efforts in visual summaries. The products of this initiative, and they gave the attendees a gift, a 20% discount on all the books displayed in their library. The children of the employees had the opportunity to test information about reading through a short competition, and the organizers were keen to make the initiative to raise awareness, add to their knowledge, more than just being a game they enjoy, and an award was awarded to the first place winner, My Little World Book, for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Trip

The first day was concluded by hosting the two writers, Eng. Fatima Al Ali and Dr. Abid Al-Dhahouri, who talked about their journey in writing the book “Big Data Spaces” and simplifying this science to the general public. They also gave the attendees a set of free copies of the book.